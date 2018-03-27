European clubs wants mandatory rest in international calendar

Antoine Griezmann was Europe's most used player last season

European clubs want mandatory rest periods inserted into the international calendar to give players more time to recover from matches.

The head of the continent's association has also asked for "an overall reduction of games" in the calendar, which currently runs until 2024.

European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli said it was important to "preserve and respect" the players.

The ECA have also endorsed changes to Financial Fair Play Regulations.

Pending approval from the Uefa Executive Committee, new rulings on transparency, accounting and the time taken for assessment will come into force from the 2018-19 season.

Meanwhile, Agnelli said that the rest periods would mean players could train, but would not play matches.

He added: "Players are playing two or three times a week at club level and international level.

"We must take into consideration weeks when players can rest and train, and reduce the overall number of games."

Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann was Europe's most used player last season, participating in 63 matches and racking up 5,454 minutes of action.