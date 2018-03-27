International Friendlies
Switzerland 6-0 Panama

Panama
Panama are getting ready for their first global tournament

Panama, England's group opponents at this summer's World Cup in Russia, have been thrashed by Switzerland in a friendly.

The hosts had six different goalscorers against the Central Americans, who are preparing for their first World Cup.

Blerim Dzemaili, Granit Xhaka, Breel Embolo and Steven Zuber gave the Swiss a 4-0 half-time lead.

Substitutes Josip Drmic and Fabian Frei scored another two goals to complete the rout in Lucerne.

Switzerland are also going to the World Cup and will face Brazil, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.

Panama - who have lost three and drawn against Wales in their past four friendlies - play England in their second Group G game, on 24 June in Nizhny Novgorod.

Line-ups

Switzerland

  • 21Bürki
  • 6LangSubstituted forLichtsteinerat 69'minutes
  • 20Djourou
  • 4Elvedi
  • 3Moubandje
  • 16FernandesSubstituted forFreiat 58'minutes
  • 10XhakaSubstituted forSchärat 69'minutes
  • 7EmboloSubstituted forFreulerat 45'minutes
  • 15DzemailiSubstituted forDrmicat 45'minutes
  • 14Zuber
  • 19GavranovicSubstituted forSeferovicat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sommer
  • 2Lichtsteiner
  • 5Akanji
  • 8Freuler
  • 9Seferovic
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 17Frei
  • 19Drmic
  • 22Schär

Panama

  • 1Penedo
  • 13Machado
  • 5Torres
  • 3Cummings
  • 2MurilloSubstituted forQuinteroat 45'minutes
  • 6Gómez
  • 20Godoy
  • 17Ovalle
  • 10CamargoSubstituted forBárcenasat 34'minutesBooked at 57mins
  • 9TorresSubstituted forNurseat 45'minutes
  • 24AvilaSubstituted forCooperat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Bárcenas
  • 11Cooper
  • 12Calderón
  • 14Pimentel
  • 15Davis
  • 16Arroyo
  • 18Tejada
  • 19Quintero
  • 21Nurse
  • 22Rodríguez
  • 23Baloy
Referee:
Oliver Drachta
Attendance:
8,600

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Panama. Roberto Nurse replaces Gabriel Torres.

Match ends, Switzerland 6, Panama 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Switzerland 6, Panama 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Fabian Schär replaces Granit Xhaka.

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Stephan Lichtsteiner replaces Michael Lang.

Goal!

Goal! Switzerland 6, Panama 0. Fabian Frei (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Zuber.

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Haris Seferovic replaces Mario Gavranovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Fabian Frei replaces Gelson Fernandes.

Booking

Edgar Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Switzerland 5, Panama 0. Josip Drmic (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Zuber.

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Remo Freuler replaces Breel Embolo.

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Josip Drmic replaces Blerim Dzemaili.

Substitution

Substitution, Panama. Alberto Quintero replaces Michael Murillo.

Substitution

Substitution, Panama. Armando Cooper replaces Ricardo Avila.

Second Half

Second Half begins Switzerland 4, Panama 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Switzerland 4, Panama 0.

Goal!

Goal! Switzerland 4, Panama 0. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Panama. Edgar Yoel Bárcenas replaces Miguel Camargo.

Goal!

Goal! Switzerland 3, Panama 0. Breel Embolo (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nico Elvedi.

Goal!

Goal! Switzerland 2, Panama 0. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Switzerland 1, Panama 0. Blerim Dzemaili (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Gavranovic.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

