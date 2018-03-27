Substitution, Panama. Roberto Nurse replaces Gabriel Torres.
Switzerland 6-0 Panama
-
Panama, England's group opponents at this summer's World Cup in Russia, have been thrashed by Switzerland in a friendly.
The hosts had six different goalscorers against the Central Americans, who are preparing for their first World Cup.
Blerim Dzemaili, Granit Xhaka, Breel Embolo and Steven Zuber gave the Swiss a 4-0 half-time lead.
Substitutes Josip Drmic and Fabian Frei scored another two goals to complete the rout in Lucerne.
Switzerland are also going to the World Cup and will face Brazil, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.
Panama - who have lost three and drawn against Wales in their past four friendlies - play England in their second Group G game, on 24 June in Nizhny Novgorod.
