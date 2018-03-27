England 1-1 Italy: How Gareth Southgate's players rated at Wembley

Gareth Southgate made five changes to the England team that beat the Netherlands on Friday and handed a debut to defender James Tarkowski

England were denied a second successive friendly victory by a late Italy penalty awarded by the video assistant referee (VAR) at Wembley as they continued their preparations for the World Cup in Russia.

Jamie Vardy's first-half goal gave Gareth Southgate's team the lead but Lorenzo Insigne scored from the spot-kick with three minutes remaining.

Several England players pressed their claims to be on the plane for Russia while others did little to make their case.

So how did they rate individually? Here's BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Wembley...

Jack Butland (goalkeeper) 6

Hard to make judgement on whether he advanced his World Cup claims as he had so little to do. No chance with the penalty.

Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 6

A threat going forward and can reflect with satisfaction on these two internationals.

James Tarkowski (centre-back) 6

Looked assured and solid, with one or two understandable nervous moments, but a real disappointment to concede that late penalty.

James Tarkowski had looked assured and solid until his foul on Federico Chiesa resulted in Italy's late penalty

John Stones (centre-back) 5

Mixed night. Gifted a chance to Ciro Immobile early on but at least recovered. Still prone to mistakes.

Kyle Walker (centre-back) 7

Another really good performance in England's back three. His pace is a big asset although would still be a big call for Southgate to use him there in the World Cup.

Ashley Young (left wing-back) 7

Now a real contender for England's left wing-back spot and showed his versatility with a switch to the right late on - but guilty of one shocking, reckless challenge on Davide Zappacosta that deserved serious punishment.

Eric Dier (central midfield) 6

Captain on the night. Solid and unspectacular.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (central midfield) 6

Energetic and kept England ticking over but still uncertain of his role at the World Cup.

Raheem Sterling (forward) 8 - MAN OF THE MATCH

England's biggest threat. Pace, skill and direct running troubled Italy all night.

Raheem Sterling played a part in England's opening goal on his 37th appearance for his country

Jesse Lingard (forward) 7

Made his mark once again with his quick-thinking and invention catching Italy asleep at a free-kick and allowing Jamie Vardy to score.

Jamie Vardy (forward) 7

His pace makes him a serious danger and scored with a thunderous finish when given the opportunity.

Jamie Vardy scored his seventh goal for England, 366 days after his last against Lithuania on 26 March, 2017

Substitutes

Adam Lallana (for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 60 minutes): Couple of nice touches but clearly short of match fitness. 5

Danny Rose (for Kieran Trippier, 60 minutes): Fairly quiet cameo. 5

Marcus Rashford (for Vardy, 70 minutes): Few opportunities to influence the game. 5

Lewis Cook (for Lingard, 71 minutes): Debut for England but little chance to make an impression. 5

Jordan Henderson (for Stones, 73 minutes): Quiet appearance. 5