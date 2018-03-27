Match ends, England U21 2, Ukraine U21 1.
England U21 2-1 Ukraine U21
England restored their five-point lead at the top of their European Championship qualifying group with dramatic 2-1 victory over Ukraine.
Dominic Solanke's 88th-minute header proved decisive as England recorded a sixth consecutive victory in Sheffield.
Mykola Shaparenko drew Ukraine level in the 83rd minute after Dominic Calvert-Lewin had opened the scoring before the break at Bramall Lane.
The Netherlands had beaten Andorra 1-0 earlier to cut the gap to two points.
While England now occupy a commanding position in their six-team group, they were fortunate to claim victory against a fluent Ukraine side.
Manager Aidy Boothroyd handed Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon, 17, a debut in 10 changes to his starting XI from the side that defeated Romania in a friendly on Saturday.
But for long periods England appeared disjointed in their play despite going ahead when Everton striker, Calvert-Lewin, dashed on to James Maddison's well weighted pass to slip the ball past the Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.
The second period followed the same pattern and England right-back Jonjoe Kenny brilliantly blocked Maksym Lunyov's pile-driver on the goal line, before substitute Shaparenko restored parity for the Ukrainians with a textbook header into the corner.
However, with time running out, Ben Chilwell escaped down the left and his cross was met by an almost identical header from another substitute, the Liverpool forward, Solanke.
England host the Netherlands in their next qualifier in September with four games remaining in their group before the finals in 2019.
Line-ups
England U21
- 1Gunn
- 2Kenny
- 5Fry
- 6Worrall
- 3Chilwell
- 4Davies
- 8OnomahBooked at 71mins
- 7GraySubstituted forLookmanat 74'minutes
- 10MaddisonSubstituted forSolankeat 77'minutes
- 11R Sessegnon
- 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Abraham
- 13Woodman
- 15Clarke-Salter
- 18Lookman
- 19Maitland-Niles
- 20Solanke
- 23Walker-Peters
Ukraine U21
- 23Lunin
- 22Luchkevich
- 13ZotkoBooked at 43mins
- 2Lukyanchuk
- 3Kravets
- 8VakulkoSubstituted forShaparenkoat 63'minutes
- 20Pikhalyonok
- 15Shepelev
- 10Kovalenko
- 7LunevSubstituted forTretiakovat 80'minutes
- 21DovbykSubstituted forZubkovat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Shaparenko
- 11Zubkov
- 12Makhankov
- 14Tymchyk
- 16Tsymbalyuk
- 17Shved
- 19Tretiakov
- Referee:
- Mads Kristoffersen
- Attendance:
- 22,601
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, England U21 2, Ukraine U21 1.
Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Booking
Oleksandr Zubkov (Ukraine U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dael Fry (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oleksandr Zubkov (Ukraine U21).
Hand ball by Tom Davies (England U21).
Goal!
Goal! England U21 2, Ukraine U21 1. Dominic Solanke (England U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Chilwell with a cross.
Attempt missed. Tom Davies (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 1, Ukraine U21 1. Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine U21) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Maksym Tretiakov with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ivan Zotko (Ukraine U21) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Oleksandr Pikhalyonok.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine U21. Maksym Tretiakov replaces Maxim Lunev.
Dominic Solanke (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Ukraine U21).
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Dominic Solanke replaces James Maddison.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine U21. Oleksandr Zubkov replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Ademola Lookman replaces Demarai Gray.
Attempt missed. Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Ukraine U21. Conceded by Jonjoe Kenny.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Josh Onomah (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Josh Onomah (England U21) because of an injury.
Delay in match Valerii Luchkevich (Ukraine U21) because of an injury.
Foul by Josh Onomah (England U21).
Valerii Luchkevich (Ukraine U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. James Maddison (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Josh Onomah.
Attempt missed. Vasyl Kravets (Ukraine U21) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Ukraine U21. Conceded by Demarai Gray.
Attempt missed. Maxim Lunev (Ukraine U21) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Ukraine U21. Conceded by Jonjoe Kenny.
Attempt blocked. Maxim Lunev (Ukraine U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine U21. Mykola Shaparenko replaces Yurii Vakulko because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Viktor Kovalenko (Ukraine U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Oleksandr Pikhalyonok.
Attempt saved. James Maddison (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Onomah.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Andriy Lunin.
Hand ball by Volodymyr Shepelev (Ukraine U21).
Offside, England U21. James Maddison tries a through ball, but Joe Worrall is caught offside.
James Maddison (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Ukraine U21).