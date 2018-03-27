England U21 2-1 Ukraine U21

Dominic Solanke scored his fourth goal in his 10th appearance for England Under-21s to move them five points clear at the top of their European Championship qualifying group

England restored their five-point lead at the top of their European Championship qualifying group with dramatic 2-1 victory over Ukraine.

Dominic Solanke's 88th-minute header proved decisive as England recorded a sixth consecutive victory in Sheffield.

Mykola Shaparenko drew Ukraine level in the 83rd minute after Dominic Calvert-Lewin had opened the scoring before the break at Bramall Lane.

The Netherlands had beaten Andorra 1-0 earlier to cut the gap to two points.

While England now occupy a commanding position in their six-team group, they were fortunate to claim victory against a fluent Ukraine side.

Manager Aidy Boothroyd handed Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon, 17, a debut in 10 changes to his starting XI from the side that defeated Romania in a friendly on Saturday.

But for long periods England appeared disjointed in their play despite going ahead when Everton striker, Calvert-Lewin, dashed on to James Maddison's well weighted pass to slip the ball past the Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The second period followed the same pattern and England right-back Jonjoe Kenny brilliantly blocked Maksym Lunyov's pile-driver on the goal line, before substitute Shaparenko restored parity for the Ukrainians with a textbook header into the corner.

However, with time running out, Ben Chilwell escaped down the left and his cross was met by an almost identical header from another substitute, the Liverpool forward, Solanke.

England host the Netherlands in their next qualifier in September with four games remaining in their group before the finals in 2019.