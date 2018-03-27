BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Heatley hits treble for table-topping Crues

Heatley hits treble for table-topping Crues

  • From the section Irish

Goals and reaction as a Paul Heatley hat-trick helps Crusaders to a 4-1 win at Warrenpoint Town to move them back to the Premiership summit.

Former Town striker Darren Murray was also on target for the visitors while TJ Murray netted for Warrenpoint.

Heatley reflected on the Milltown match, along with both managers, as Crusaders moved two points clear of Coleraine.

Top videos

Video

Heatley hits treble for table-topping Crues

  • From the section Irish
Video

'That's so tough to call' - should this have been a Wales goal?

Video

Sibling rivalry, weightlifting chaos & sizzling netball - best of day 2

Video

Man City were offered Pogba & Mkhitaryan - Guardiola

Video

Highlights: England 0-0 Wales

Video

Watch: Weightlifter's hilarious sprint for the stage

Video

Archibald wins pursuit gold for Scotland

Video

Cameroon boxer showcases fancy footwork

Video

Did you tamper with the ball? Fun & games at the bowls

Video

Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games

Video

England win silver in women's team gymnastics

Video

Chad le Clos wins 50m butterfly gold

Video

Vasey wins 50m breaststroke gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired