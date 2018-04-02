Champions League: Manchester City and Liverpool - pick your combined XI

Manchester City beat Liverpool 5-0 in September, before the Reds won 4-3 at Anfield in January

There are two English teams left in the Champions League and they meet each other in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool take on Manchester City in the first leg on Wednesday, 4 April before the second leg at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, 10 April.

But who would you pick in a combined XI of the two teams?

Ederson or Loris Karius? Vincent Kompany or Virgil van Dijk? Fernandinho or Jordan Henderson? Leroy Sane or Sadio Mane? Gabriel Jesus or Roberto Firmino?

Make your selection below and share it on social media.