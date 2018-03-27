Scottish Leagues One & Two: Raith close on Ayr, Clyde up to fourth

Raith Rovers closed the gap on Scottish League One leaders Ayr United with victory over East Fife.

The Kirkcaldy side won 2-0 at Stark's Park, while Arbroath, who moved third, beat struggling Albion Rovers 2-1.

In League Two, Clyde beat Cowdenbeath 3-0 to move into the promotion play-off places.

Third-placed Stirling Albion were held 2-2 with Edinburgh City while Berwick Rangers and Elgin City drew by the same scoreline.

Bobby Barr struck Raith's first-half opener against their Fife rivals and Iain Davidson headed the hosts' second after the break to move three points behind Ayr.

Arbroath overtook Alloa Athletic into third, despite falling behind to a Sean Higgins' effort from close range midway through the first half for hosts Albion Rovers.

Ryan Wallace struck to level matters before the break and Colin Hamilton nodded Arbroath's winner in the 89th minute.

Chris McStay - son of former Celtic captain Paul - scored either side of David Goodwillie's strike to give Clyde a resounding win away to bottom side Cowdenbeath, who slipped 10 points adrift after Berwick Rangers earned a point.

Berwick twice came from behind against Elgin. Stephen Bronsky's first-half opener was cancelled out by Jack Hamilton after the break only for Darryl McHardy to put Elgin back in front. But Aaron Murrell brought the hosts level again three minutes from the end.

The lead changed hands at Forthbank Stadium as Graham Taylor gave Edinburgh the lead and Stirling replied through Darren Lee Smith then Ross Smith. Farid El Alagui got Edinburgh's second and it proved decisive.