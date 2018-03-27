Irish Premiership: Crusaders look to have more favourable run-in than Coleraine

Coleraine's Darren McAuley battles with Crusaders' Billy Joe Burns at the game in January
Crusaders face Coleraine in a top-of-the-table encounter at Seaview on Easter Tuesday

Premiership leaders Crusaders look to have a more favourable run-in than other title contenders Coleraine after the post-split fixtures were confirmed.

Crusaders' home match with Coleraine will be followed by home games against Glenavon, Linfield and Cliftonville before facing Ballymena away.

Only two of Coleraine's final five games are at home.

Coleraine are at home to Cliftonville and Ballymena United before away games against Linfield and Glenavon.

Linfield are the only team to have beaten Coleraine in the Premiership this season when the defending champions earned a 2-1 victory over the Bannsiders in November.

Crusaders moved back to the top of the table on Monday night when a Paul Heatley hat-trick earned a 4-1 away win over Warrenpoint Town.

Coleraine will involved in their Irish Cup semi-final against Larne on Saturday before travelling to Seaview on Easter Tuesday for their big game against the Crues.

DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP POST-SPLIT FIXTURES

SECTION A, 21 APRIL

SECTION A, 3 APRIL - 19:45 BST
Crusaders vColeraine
GlenavonvLinfield
Ballymena UtdvCliftonville
SECTION B, 3 APRIL - 19:45
GlentoranvDungannon Swifts
ArdsvWarrenpoint Town
Ballinamallard UtdvCarrick Rangers
SECTION A, 7 APRIL - 15:00
CrusadersvGlenavon
ColerainevCliftonville
LinfieldvBallymena Utd
SECTION B, 7 APRIL - 15:00
ArdsvGlentoran
Dungannon SwiftsvCarrick Rangers
Ballinamallard UtdvWarrenpoint Town
SECTION A, 14 APRIL - 15:00
CrusadersvLinfield
ColerainevBallymena Utd
CliftonvillevGlenavon
SECTION B, 14 APRIL - 15:00
Warrenpoint TownvGlentoran
Ballinamallard UtdvDungannon Swifts
Carrick RangersvArds
SECTION A, 21 APRIL - 15:00
CrusadersvCliftonville
LinfieldvColeraine
GlenavonvBallymena Utd
SECTION B, 21 APRIL - 15:00
GlentoranvCarrick Rangers
Dungannon SwiftsvWarrenpoint Town
ArdsvBallinamallard Utd
SECTION A, 28 APRIL - 15:00
Ballymena UtdvCrusaders
GlenavonvColeraine
LinfieldvCliftonville
SECTION A, 28 APRIL - 15:00
GlentoranvBallinamallard Utd
ArdsvDungannon Swifts
Warrenpoint TownvCarrick Rangers

