BBC Sport - BBC Sport Scotland lists a few of the big-names who didn’t cut it after moving to Scotland.

The Underwhelmers: players who failed to make the grade in Scottish football

Rangers manager Graeme Murty described Niko Kranjcar as "possibly the most technically gifted player" he ever coached, but after the Croat's departure, most Rangers fans would agree he failed to live up to his reputation.

Here, BBC Sport Scotland lists a few of the big-name signings who didn't quite cut it after switching to Scotland…Who is on your list?

Top videos

Video

The Underwhelmers: players who failed to make the grade in Scottish football

Video

The best World Cup goal you may not have seen

Video

Try of the week: Lineham's lung-busting hat-trick try

Video

Cricket Australia must take 'decisive' action on cheating - prime minister

  • From the section Cricket
Video

The Italian Job: England v Italy

Video

How can Yorkshire have an international football team?

Video

LeBron James' quarterback stars in this week's top NBA plays

Video

'This Australian team will be remembered for cheating'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Women's Super League: Birmingham 4-0 Liverpool

Video

'Their goalkeeping coach had a few swings at one of our coaches'

Video

How did Australia tamper with the ball?

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired