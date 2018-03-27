St Johnstone: Chris Kane aims to succeed mentor Steven MacLean

Chris Kane scored a Scottish Cup hat-trick against Albion Rovers in January

Chris Kane hopes he is on his way to establishing himself as successor to striker Steven MacLean at St Johnstone.

The 23-year-old has started nine games since returning from a loan stint at Queen of the South in January, scoring six goals in the process.

And with his mentor MacLean out of contract this summer, Kane wants to make himself Saints' top front man.

"Hopefully [when he calls it a day] I can take over but I just have to get my head down in the meantime," he said.

"It's great to be back playing alongside someone like Macca. He's helped me for many years now. He's such a good player and is always talking to me.

"During training he's always giving me wee hints about where I should be positioning my body and where I should be taking my touches.

"He's a great guy and is always trying to help me out as much as he can."

Former Aberdeen and Sheffield Wednesday player MacLean has been at McDiarmid Park since 2012

While 35-year-old MacLean's contract ends this summer, Kane signed a new two-year deal at McDiarmid Park in the summer.

And, having scored five goals during his spell at Queens, Kane credits that loan deal for his form since returning to Perth.

"My spell at Queens has done me the world of good," he added.

"I wanted to go out, play games and get some experience and I got that at Queens. Now my confidence and fitness levels are really high.

"But I was delighted when I got the call to say the manager wanted me back in Perth.

"I've come back, got my head down and the hard work is now paying off. I'm playing games and scoring goals. Hopefully I can keep it up.

"I want to become somebody who is an integral part of the team. I want to be that main striker, getting as many games and as many goals as I can."

Saints can overtake seventh-placed Motherwell with victory over Hamilton Academical on Wednesday, and Kane is refusing to give up on a top-six finish.

Beating Accies would leave Wright's team five points behind sixth-placed Hearts with two games to go before the split.

"The top six is still in sight and I don't see why we can't look to get there," Kane added. "We just have to focus and look to get three points on Wednesday. Hopefully if results go our way we can push up into the top half."