Scottish Gossip: Scott McTominay, Scotland, Celtic Rangers, Alex McLeish

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland manager Alex McLeish reveals midfielder Scott McTominay is "gutted" to be missing Tuesday's friendly against Hungary in Budapest due to injury, as he calmed fears that the 21-year-old Manchester United player has cold feet over his decision to play for Scotland rather than England. (Daily Record)

McTominay could still switch to England until he plays a competitive match for Scotland, but McLeish says the player loved his international debut on Friday and wants "to give everything he can for Scotland". (Daily Mail)

McLeish has confirmed he will field a more experienced team in Budapest than the one that lost to Costa Rica on Friday night at Hampden. (Daily Record)

Celtic and Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor says he watched every match the national team were involved in despite not being handed a call-up by former manager Gordon Strachan. (Scottish Sun)

Midfielder McTominay made his Scotland debut against Costa Rica on Friday night

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong, whose contract runs out in summer 2019, says he is focusing on his return to the first team rather than his future. (Daily Record)

Armstrong is determined to get back into the starting line-up at Celtic as he targets a second successive domestic treble. (Scottish Sun)

Bournemouth legend Harry Redknapp would love to see Scott Sinclair move to his old club, with the Celtic winger reportedly keen to return to England in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Jamie Murphy is loving his time at Rangers after moving on loan in January, revealing he is happy to be in the spotlight again after being in relative obscurity during his time in England. (Scotsman)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says Niko Kranjcar was possibly the best technical player he has seen up close as he paid tribute to the Croat, who left the Ibrox club last week. (Scottish Sun)

Jamie Murphy, on loan at Rangers from Brighton, earned his first Scotland cap against Costa Rica.

St Mirren manager Jack Ross would love to keep on-loan Hearts full-back Liam Smith at the club, but knows the Tynecastle outfit will make that decision. (Herald)

Republic of Ireland will provide the opposition in Scott Brown's testimonial, with the Celtic captain set to donate some of the money raised to the family of former Hoops midfielder Liam Miller, who died recently. (Daily Express)

OTHER GOSSIP

Paul Lawrie believes young Scottish golfers are suffering because of a lack of role models in the country. (Herald)

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill is convinced his side are on the path to success over the coming seasons, with the capital outfit sure of a Pro14 play-off spot this term if they beat Ulster next week. (Herald)

Cockerill is hoping the Edinburgh public buy into what he is trying to achieve with the club and show their support. (Scotsman)