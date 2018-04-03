Dundee United 2-0 Dumbarton

Bilel Mohsni score his second goal for Dundee United

Dundee United climbed to fourth place in the Scottish Championship with a comfortable home win over struggling Dumbarton.

Goals towards the end of the first half from Paul McMullan and former Rangers defender Bilel Mohsni lifted the hosts into the promotion play-off places.

First, McMullan latched onto a fine Scott McDonald through-ball and drove low into the bottom corner.

Mohsi doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time with a close-range finish.

The visitors, who sit ninth and are 11 points adrift in the relegation play-off berth, had goalkeeper Scott Gallacher to thank for preventing a heavier defeat.

He produced find stops from McDonald and Billy King as Dundee United ran out deserved winners.