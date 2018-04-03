Match ends, Dundee United 2, Dumbarton 0.
Dundee United 2-0 Dumbarton
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Dundee United climbed to fourth place in the Scottish Championship with a comfortable home win over struggling Dumbarton.
Goals towards the end of the first half from Paul McMullan and former Rangers defender Bilel Mohsni lifted the hosts into the promotion play-off places.
First, McMullan latched onto a fine Scott McDonald through-ball and drove low into the bottom corner.
Mohsi doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time with a close-range finish.
The visitors, who sit ninth and are 11 points adrift in the relegation play-off berth, had goalkeeper Scott Gallacher to thank for preventing a heavier defeat.
He produced find stops from McDonald and Billy King as Dundee United ran out deserved winners.
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 29RalstonBooked at 19mins
- 91Mohsni
- 4Durnan
- 2Murdoch
- 28SmithBooked at 49minsSubstituted forFraserat 59'minutes
- 12StantonSubstituted forSlaterat 72'minutes
- 16Flood
- 11King
- 7McMullan
- 8McDonaldSubstituted forMikkelsenat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Mikkelsen
- 10Fraser
- 14Edjenguele
- 15Slater
- 17Robson
- 21Mehmet
- 24Gillespie
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 22Dick
- 4Dowie
- 55Barr
- 3McLaughlin
- 20Froxylias
- 14HuttonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBurtat 79'minutes
- 8WilsonSubstituted forGallagherat 61'minutes
- 25Stirling
- 21Handling
- 7GallagherSubstituted forStewartat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gallagher
- 9Stewart
- 10Walsh
- 15Hill
- 19Ewings
- 24Nisbet
- 31Burt
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 3,620
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 2, Dumbarton 0.
Foul by Scott Fraser (Dundee United).
Liam Dick (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United).
Daniel Handling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Thomas Mikkelsen replaces Scott McDonald.
Foul by Craig Slater (Dundee United).
Grant Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Liam Burt (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Liam Burt (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Dowie (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Liam Burt replaces Kyle Hutton.
Attempt saved. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Christopher McLaughlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Craig Slater replaces Samuel Stanton.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott Gallacher.
Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Mark Stewart replaces Calum Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Grant Gallagher replaces David Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Scott Fraser replaces Matthew Smith.
Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Willo Flood (Dundee United).
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Willo Flood (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Booking
Matthew Smith (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Attempt missed. Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dundee United 2, Dumbarton 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dundee United 2, Dumbarton 0.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, Dumbarton 0. Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.