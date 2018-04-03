Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth2Falkirk2

Queen of the South 2-2 Falkirk

Louis Longridge in action for Falkirk
Louis Longridge salvaged a late point for Falkirk in Dumfries

Falkirk stretched their unbeaten Championship run to seven games as they came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw with Queen of the South.

The Bairns took the lead after five minutes when Andrew Nelson seized upon a poor Kyle Cameron pass to net.

Joe Thomson rifled in a Queens leveller early in the second half, before Darren Brownlie headed them in front.

But Louis Longridge capped a dancing run with a cool finish to equalise with three minutes remaining.

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 6CameronSubstituted forRooneyat 71'minutes
  • 3Marshall
  • 12Thomson
  • 14JacobsBooked at 66mins
  • 8Rankin
  • 10ThomasSubstituted forCarmichaelat 61'minutes
  • 16Todd
  • 9LyleSubstituted forTodorovat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Rooney
  • 15Todorov
  • 17Murray
  • 21Carmichael
  • 23Beerman
  • 24Mercer
  • 34Lyle

Falkirk

  • 18Hazard
  • 2KiddSubstituted forHarrisat 84'minutes
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 3McGhee
  • 10Sibbald
  • 42Robson
  • 21BlairSubstituted forLongridgeat 75'minutes
  • 45Welsh
  • 22JakubiakBooked at 23mins
  • 43Nelson

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 7Taiwo
  • 14Longridge
  • 16Tumilty
  • 17Harris
  • 44Watson
Referee:
Steven Kirkland
Attendance:
1,062

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home9
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Queen of the South 2, Falkirk 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen of the South 2, Falkirk 2.

Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jack Leighfield.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Peter Grant.

Attempt saved. Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 2, Falkirk 2. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Harris.

Foul by Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South).

Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Alex Harris replaces Lewis Kidd.

Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Hand ball by Sean Welsh (Falkirk).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Nikolay Todorov replaces Derek Lyle.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Louis Longridge replaces Ryan Blair.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 2, Falkirk 1. Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Carmichael with a cross.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Craig Sibbald.

John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Shaun Rooney replaces Kyle Cameron.

Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Hand ball by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Daniel Carmichael replaces Dom Thomas.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.

Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 1, Falkirk 1. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.

Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South).

Foul by Sean Welsh (Falkirk).

John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South).

Second Half

Second Half begins Queen of the South 0, Falkirk 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Falkirk 1.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Thomas Robson.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren30214559312867
2Livingston311510650321855
3Dunfermline321310948321649
4Dundee Utd3014794136549
5Morton311211841291247
6Queen of Sth321110115050043
7Inverness CT29108113834438
8Falkirk30911103642-638
9Dumbarton3069151943-2427
10Brechin3104271972-534
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired