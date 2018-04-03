Queen of the South 2-2 Falkirk

From the section

Louis Longridge salvaged a late point for Falkirk in Dumfries

Falkirk stretched their unbeaten Championship run to seven games as they came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw with Queen of the South.

The Bairns took the lead after five minutes when Andrew Nelson seized upon a poor Kyle Cameron pass to net.

Joe Thomson rifled in a Queens leveller early in the second half, before Darren Brownlie headed them in front.

But Louis Longridge capped a dancing run with a cool finish to equalise with three minutes remaining.