Match ends, Queen of the South 2, Falkirk 2.
Queen of the South 2-2 Falkirk
Falkirk stretched their unbeaten Championship run to seven games as they came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw with Queen of the South.
The Bairns took the lead after five minutes when Andrew Nelson seized upon a poor Kyle Cameron pass to net.
Joe Thomson rifled in a Queens leveller early in the second half, before Darren Brownlie headed them in front.
But Louis Longridge capped a dancing run with a cool finish to equalise with three minutes remaining.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 6CameronSubstituted forRooneyat 71'minutes
- 3Marshall
- 12Thomson
- 14JacobsBooked at 66mins
- 8Rankin
- 10ThomasSubstituted forCarmichaelat 61'minutes
- 16Todd
- 9LyleSubstituted forTodorovat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Rooney
- 15Todorov
- 17Murray
- 21Carmichael
- 23Beerman
- 24Mercer
- 34Lyle
Falkirk
- 18Hazard
- 2KiddSubstituted forHarrisat 84'minutes
- 4Muirhead
- 5Grant
- 3McGhee
- 10Sibbald
- 42Robson
- 21BlairSubstituted forLongridgeat 75'minutes
- 45Welsh
- 22JakubiakBooked at 23mins
- 43Nelson
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 7Taiwo
- 14Longridge
- 16Tumilty
- 17Harris
- 44Watson
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 1,062
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 2, Falkirk 2.
Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jack Leighfield.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Peter Grant.
Attempt saved. Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 2, Falkirk 2. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Harris.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South).
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Alex Harris replaces Lewis Kidd.
Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Hand ball by Sean Welsh (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Nikolay Todorov replaces Derek Lyle.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Louis Longridge replaces Ryan Blair.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 2, Falkirk 1. Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Carmichael with a cross.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Craig Sibbald.
John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Shaun Rooney replaces Kyle Cameron.
Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Hand ball by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Daniel Carmichael replaces Dom Thomas.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Falkirk 1. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South).
Foul by Sean Welsh (Falkirk).
John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South).
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen of the South 0, Falkirk 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Falkirk 1.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Thomas Robson.