Bury 0-2 Rochdale
Rochdale moved to within a point of safety with a win at League One relegation rivals Bury.
Ryan Delaney headed in a 30th-minute opener before Ian Henderson doubled Dale's lead after 43 minutes.
Neil Danns missed a 62nd-minute penalty as rock-bottom Bury slumped to their fifth straight defeat, leaving them 12 points adrift with six games left.
Henderson fired wide before Dale took a deserved lead as Irish defender Delaney headed home from Brad Inman's corner.
Bury replied with Danny Mayor firing straight at Josh Lillis, but Dale went straight up the other end and Calvin Andrew helped the ball on for Henderson to volley inside the far post from a tight angle.
The striker almost scored again as his header was tipped over by Connor Ripley just after half-time.
Bury were presented with a way back into the match when Zeli Ismail's cut-back struck Jim McNulty's arm in the area, but Danns dragged the spot-kick almost a yard wide.
Lillis then made a fine save to deny Harry Bunn as Dale made it back-to-back wins after beating promotion-chasing Shrewsbury on Friday.
Bury
- 12Ripley
- 28Cooney
- 5Thompson
- 36Clarke
- 23Skarz
- 24Styles
- 31Danns
- 16IsmailSubstituted forO'Sheaat 78'minutes
- 4TutteSubstituted forBunnat 45'minutes
- 10Mayor
- 19MillerSubstituted forHansonat 45'minutes
- 1Murphy
- 14Edwards
- 25Dai
- 26O'Shea
- 30Ince
- 32Hanson
- 33Bunn
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 2Rafferty
- 6McGahey
- 4McNulty
- 21Delaney
- 16Done
- 10CampsSubstituted forNtlheat 73'minutes
- 40Henderson
- 14Rathbone
- 9AndrewSubstituted forHumphrysat 79'minutes
- 17InmanSubstituted forWisemanat 68'minutes
- 3Ntlhe
- 7Humphrys
- 12Wiseman
- 19Davies
- 22Moore
- 31Hart
- 33Dobre
- Geoff Eltringham
- 4,628
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Second Half ends, Bury 0, Rochdale 2.
Foul by James Hanson (Bury).
Kgosi Ntlhe (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Peter Clarke (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
Attempt saved. Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Callum Styles (Bury).
Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Mayor (Bury).
Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jay O'Shea (Bury).
Ryan Delaney (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ryan Cooney (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kgosi Ntlhe (Rochdale).
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Joe Skarz.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Joe Skarz.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Connor Ripley.
Attempt saved. Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Stephen Humphrys replaces Calvin Andrew.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Jay O'Shea replaces Zeli Ismail.
Foul by James Hanson (Bury).
Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Kgosi Ntlhe replaces Callum Camps.
Attempt saved. Harry Bunn (Bury) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ryan Cooney (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.
Attempt missed. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Scott Wiseman replaces Bradden Inman.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
Attempt saved. Harry Bunn (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Neil Danns (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Neil Danns (Bury) right footed shot is close, but misses to the right. Neil Danns should be disappointed.
Penalty conceded by Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. James Hanson (Bury) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Neil Danns.
Attempt blocked. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Callum Styles (Bury).