Bolton0Birmingham1

Bolton Wanderers 0-1 Birmingham City

Lukas Jutkiewicz
Former Bolton loanee Lukas Jutkiewicz scored his first Birmingham league goal since September

Birmingham City hung on with 10 men at Bolton to earn their third straight win under Garry Monk and move five points clear of the relegation zone.

The visitors went ahead towards the end of a nervy first half when Lukas Jutkiewicz swept Jacques Maghoma's free-kick in to the roof of the net.

Che Adams was shown a red card for a foul on Craig Noone after half-time.

Bolton piled on the pressure but the Blues held firm to move level on points with their opponents in the table.

Defeat was Bolton's second in a row after Friday's loss at Leeds, as they missed the chance to move eight points clear of 22nd-placed Barnsley, who have a game in hand.

Phil Parkinson's side threw everything they could at Birmingham in the closing stages, with keeper Ben Alnwick going up for a late corner but heading wide.

However, Birmingham, backed by 4,816 travelling fans, were well organised at the back and restricted the home side to half chances, with Bolton failing to have a single attempt on target.

Having also overseen victory at Bolton when in charge of Middlesbrough in September, Monk became the first boss to win twice away from home at the same opponents in a Championship season since former Rotherham and Leeds manager Steve Evans' double over Birmingham in 2015-16.

Line-ups

Bolton

  • 13Alnwick
  • 14FlanaganBooked at 54mins
  • 32Burke
  • 5Beevers
  • 3A Taylor
  • 17DerikSubstituted forNooneat 56'minutes
  • 24HenrySubstituted forKirchhoffat 75'minutes
  • 10Ameobi
  • 6Vela
  • 11BuckleySubstituted forCloughat 72'minutes
  • 9Le Fondre

Substitutes

  • 12Noone
  • 15Robinson
  • 18Wilbraham
  • 27Kirchhoff
  • 31Wheater
  • 33Howard
  • 40Clough

Birmingham

  • 13Stockdale
  • 45Harding
  • 28Morrison
  • 12Dean
  • 5Colin
  • 27JotaSubstituted forKieftenbeldat 77'minutes
  • 26DavisBooked at 75mins
  • 17Ndoye
  • 19MaghomaSubstituted forDacres-Cogleyat 84'minutes
  • 10JutkiewiczSubstituted forRobertsat 90+3'minutes
  • 14AdamsBooked at 67mins

Substitutes

  • 3Grounds
  • 4Roberts
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 20Boga
  • 21Lowe
  • 25Dacres-Cogley
  • 29Kuszczak
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
21,097

Match Stats

Home TeamBoltonAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, Birmingham City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, Birmingham City 1.

Attempt missed. Ben Alnwick (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Noone with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Harlee Dean.

Attempt blocked. Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Beevers with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Marc Roberts replaces Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Attempt missed. Wes Harding (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Davis.

Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers).

Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by David Davis.

Attempt blocked. Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Flanagan.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Josh Dacres-Cogley replaces Jacques Maghoma.

Attempt saved. Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Davis.

Foul by Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers).

Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by David Davis.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Maxime Colin.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Maikel Kieftenbeld replaces Jota.

Attempt blocked. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Noone with a cross.

Booking

David Davis (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Jan Kirchhoff replaces Karl Henry.

Foul by Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers).

David Davis (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Zach Clough replaces William Buckley.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Harlee Dean.

Attempt blocked. Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Dismissal

Che Adams (Birmingham City) is shown the red card.

Foul by Che Adams (Birmingham City).

Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Jota.

Hand ball by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) because of an injury.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Andrew Taylor.

Attempt blocked. Jota (Birmingham City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by David Davis.

Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Reece Burke (Bolton Wanderers).

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Andrew Taylor.

Jota (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves40268673363786
2Cardiff39248762332980
3Fulham402112770412975
4Aston Villa402110964372773
5Derby391714857381965
6Middlesbrough401891356391763
7Bristol City4016141056451162
8Millwall4016141050391162
9Sheff Utd40188145345862
10Preston401515104942760
11Brentford401513125647958
12Ipswich40158174951-253
13Leeds40158175256-453
14Norwich401313144250-852
15QPR401311164957-850
16Sheff Wed401114154854-647
17Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
18Hull40914175561-641
19Reading40912194560-1539
20Bolton40912193459-2539
21Birmingham40116233057-2739
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland40613214372-2931
24Burton40710232971-4231
View full Championship table

