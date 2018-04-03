Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Hull City 2.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Hull City
-
- From the section Championship
Championship leaders Wolves were denied the chance to move eight points clear at the top as Hull boosted their survival hopes with a draw at Molineux.
Diogo Jota netted from the spot after being fouled by Michael Hector, before Roderick Miranda pulled down Hull's David Meyler, who stepped up to level.
The visitors took a shock lead through Ryan Bennett's own goal, but debutant Oskar Buur headed Wolves back on terms.
The draw increased the hosts' advantage over Cardiff, in second, to six points.
Wolves, who will travel to Cardiff on Friday, saw their advantage over third-placed Fulham reduced to 11 points with six games remaining, as the Cottagers beat Leeds.
With the Bluebirds having drawn on Monday, the leaders started brightly against Hull, with Romain Saiss' header from Barry Douglas' early cross well saved by Allan McGregor, before Jota's opener.
Hull's equaliser came in frustrating fashion for the hosts, after Helder Costa sloppily conceded possession and Miranda hauled down Meyler, who calmly converted the resultant penalty to net his first goal since September.
Despite starting the night just six points above the relegation zone, the Tigers were arguably the better side after half-time and deserved their lead when Bennett slid in to his own net, under pressure from Fraizer Campbell at the far post.
However, 20-year-old substitute Buur's header from Douglas' cross ensured Wolves avoided what would have been only their seventh league loss of the season.
The result appears to merely delay their return to the Premier League with the Molineux club needing eight points from their remaining six games to secure promotion.
Line-ups
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 25MirandaSubstituted forAfobeat 45'minutes
- 16Coady
- 15Boly
- 5Bennett
- 4N'DiayeSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 77'minutes
- 27Saiss
- 3Douglas
- 17Costa
- 7Cavaleiro
- 18JotaSubstituted forBuurat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Batth
- 19Afobe
- 24Gibbs-White
- 30Hause
- 31Norris
- 33Bonatini
- 38Buur
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 29TomoriBooked at 87mins
- 5Hector
- 50MacDonald
- 24Clark
- 34Aina
- 8Meyler
- 22Henriksen
- 28KingsleySubstituted forCampbellat 70'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 11ToralBooked at 9minsSubstituted forIrvineat 61'minutes
- 9DickoSubstituted forGrosickiat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mazuch
- 4Irvine
- 7Grosicki
- 12Marshall
- 20Bowen
- 25Campbell
- 35Stewart
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 29,718
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Hull City 2.
Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Clark (Hull City).
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Allan McGregor.
Attempt saved. Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Bennett.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Fraizer Campbell.
Booking
Fikayo Tomori (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fikayo Tomori (Hull City).
Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).
Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Hull City 2. Oskar Buur (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Barry Douglas with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romain Saiss.
Booking
Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Own Goal by Ryan Bennett, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Hull City 2.
Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Morgan Gibbs-White replaces Alfred N'Diaye.
Attempt missed. Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Barry Douglas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.
Attempt missed. Michael Hector (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Oskar Buur replaces Diogo Jota.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Fraizer Campbell replaces Stephen Kingsley.
Foul by Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Jackson Irvine (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Kamil Grosicki replaces Nouha Dicko.
Foul by Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Stephen Kingsley (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Jackson Irvine replaces Jon Toral.
Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Romain Saiss with a cross following a set piece situation.
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fikayo Tomori (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.