Championship
Wolves2Hull2

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Hull City

Hull City celebrate
David Meyler had not scored for Hull since September

Championship leaders Wolves were denied the chance to move eight points clear at the top as Hull boosted their survival hopes with a draw at Molineux.

Diogo Jota netted from the spot after being fouled by Michael Hector, before Roderick Miranda pulled down Hull's David Meyler, who stepped up to level.

The visitors took a shock lead through Ryan Bennett's own goal, but debutant Oskar Buur headed Wolves back on terms.

The draw increased the hosts' advantage over Cardiff, in second, to six points.

Wolves, who will travel to Cardiff on Friday, saw their advantage over third-placed Fulham reduced to 11 points with six games remaining, as the Cottagers beat Leeds.

With the Bluebirds having drawn on Monday, the leaders started brightly against Hull, with Romain Saiss' header from Barry Douglas' early cross well saved by Allan McGregor, before Jota's opener.

Hull's equaliser came in frustrating fashion for the hosts, after Helder Costa sloppily conceded possession and Miranda hauled down Meyler, who calmly converted the resultant penalty to net his first goal since September.

Despite starting the night just six points above the relegation zone, the Tigers were arguably the better side after half-time and deserved their lead when Bennett slid in to his own net, under pressure from Fraizer Campbell at the far post.

However, 20-year-old substitute Buur's header from Douglas' cross ensured Wolves avoided what would have been only their seventh league loss of the season.

The result appears to merely delay their return to the Premier League with the Molineux club needing eight points from their remaining six games to secure promotion.

Line-ups

Wolves

  • 21Ruddy
  • 25MirandaSubstituted forAfobeat 45'minutes
  • 16Coady
  • 15Boly
  • 5Bennett
  • 4N'DiayeSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 77'minutes
  • 27Saiss
  • 3Douglas
  • 17Costa
  • 7Cavaleiro
  • 18JotaSubstituted forBuurat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Batth
  • 19Afobe
  • 24Gibbs-White
  • 30Hause
  • 31Norris
  • 33Bonatini
  • 38Buur

Hull

  • 1McGregor
  • 29TomoriBooked at 87mins
  • 5Hector
  • 50MacDonald
  • 24Clark
  • 34Aina
  • 8Meyler
  • 22Henriksen
  • 28KingsleySubstituted forCampbellat 70'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 11ToralBooked at 9minsSubstituted forIrvineat 61'minutes
  • 9DickoSubstituted forGrosickiat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Mazuch
  • 4Irvine
  • 7Grosicki
  • 12Marshall
  • 20Bowen
  • 25Campbell
  • 35Stewart
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
29,718

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamHull
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Hull City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Hull City 2.

Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Max Clark (Hull City).

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Allan McGregor.

Attempt saved. Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Bennett.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Fraizer Campbell.

Booking

Fikayo Tomori (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fikayo Tomori (Hull City).

Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).

Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Hull City 2. Oskar Buur (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Barry Douglas with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romain Saiss.

Booking

Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Own Goal by Ryan Bennett, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Hull City 2.

Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Morgan Gibbs-White replaces Alfred N'Diaye.

Attempt missed. Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Barry Douglas with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.

Attempt missed. Michael Hector (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Oskar Buur replaces Diogo Jota.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Fraizer Campbell replaces Stephen Kingsley.

Foul by Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Jackson Irvine (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Kamil Grosicki replaces Nouha Dicko.

Foul by Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Stephen Kingsley (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Jackson Irvine replaces Jon Toral.

Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Romain Saiss with a cross following a set piece situation.

Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fikayo Tomori (Hull City).

Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves40268673363786
2Cardiff39248762332980
3Fulham402112770412975
4Aston Villa402110964372773
5Derby391714857381965
6Middlesbrough401891356391763
7Bristol City4016141056451162
8Millwall4016141050391162
9Sheff Utd40188145345862
10Preston401515104942760
11Brentford401513125647958
12Ipswich40158174951-253
13Leeds40158175256-453
14Norwich401313144250-852
15QPR401311164957-850
16Sheff Wed401114154854-647
17Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
18Hull40914175561-641
19Reading40912194560-1539
20Bolton40912193459-2539
21Birmingham40116233057-2739
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland40613214372-2931
24Burton40710232971-4231
View full Championship table

