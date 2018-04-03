Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Hull City

David Meyler had not scored for Hull since September

Championship leaders Wolves were denied the chance to move eight points clear at the top as Hull boosted their survival hopes with a draw at Molineux.

Diogo Jota netted from the spot after being fouled by Michael Hector, before Roderick Miranda pulled down Hull's David Meyler, who stepped up to level.

The visitors took a shock lead through Ryan Bennett's own goal, but debutant Oskar Buur headed Wolves back on terms.

The draw increased the hosts' advantage over Cardiff, in second, to six points.

Wolves, who will travel to Cardiff on Friday, saw their advantage over third-placed Fulham reduced to 11 points with six games remaining, as the Cottagers beat Leeds.

With the Bluebirds having drawn on Monday, the leaders started brightly against Hull, with Romain Saiss' header from Barry Douglas' early cross well saved by Allan McGregor, before Jota's opener.

Hull's equaliser came in frustrating fashion for the hosts, after Helder Costa sloppily conceded possession and Miranda hauled down Meyler, who calmly converted the resultant penalty to net his first goal since September.

Despite starting the night just six points above the relegation zone, the Tigers were arguably the better side after half-time and deserved their lead when Bennett slid in to his own net, under pressure from Fraizer Campbell at the far post.

However, 20-year-old substitute Buur's header from Douglas' cross ensured Wolves avoided what would have been only their seventh league loss of the season.

The result appears to merely delay their return to the Premier League with the Molineux club needing eight points from their remaining six games to secure promotion.