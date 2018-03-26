BBC Sport - Highlights: Northern Ireland Under-21s frustrated by Iceland in their Euro 2019 qualifier
Highlights: NI U21s frustrated against Iceland
Northern Ireland remain second in their Under-21 Euro 2019 qualifying group after being held to a goalless draw against Iceland at the Coleraine Showgrounds.
Ian Baraclough's side are four points behind Group Two leaders Spain and just two points ahead of Slovakia, who have a game in hand.
