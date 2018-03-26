BBC Sport - Highlights: Northern Ireland Under-21s frustrated by Iceland in their Euro 2019 qualifier

Highlights: NI U21s frustrated against Iceland

  • From the section Irish

Northern Ireland remain second in their Under-21 Euro 2019 qualifying group after being held to a goalless draw against Iceland at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Ian Baraclough's side are four points behind Group Two leaders Spain and just two points ahead of Slovakia, who have a game in hand.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: NI U21s frustrated against Iceland

  • From the section Irish
Video

The Italian Job: England v Italy

Video

LeBron James' quarterback stars in this week's top NBA plays

Video

'This Australian team will be remembered for cheating'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Women's Super League: Birmingham 4-0 Liverpool

Video

'Their goalkeeping coach had a few swings at one of our coaches'

Video

How did Australia tamper with the ball?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

John Bishop: Spirit of '66

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Australian 'cheating' beyond belief - PM Turnbull

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Listen: Emotional Maxwell struggles to commentate after ball-tampering controversy

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots
John Nike Leisuresport Complex Bracknell - Ski...

Ski Lessons at JNL Bracknell

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired