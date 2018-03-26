Portugal 0-3 Netherlands

From the section

Cristiano Ronaldo had scored in eight straight games prior to his match

European champions Portugal suffered a heavy shock friendly defeat by the Netherlands in Geneva.

Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay and ex-Liverpool forward Ryan Babel put the Dutch 2-0 ahead.

Reds defender Virgil van Dijk, recently named as the new Dutch captain, netted their third with Joao Cancelo dismissed for Portugal in the second half.

The game brought to an end Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo's run of scoring in nine consecutive games.

The Portugal captain, replaced by Monaco's Joao Moutinho on 68 minutes, had scored 17 goals for Real and two for Portugal, against Egypt on Friday, in that time.

Portugal are in Group B for this summer's World Cup alongside Spain, Morocco and Iran, but the Netherlands, who lost 1-0 to England in Ronald Koeman's first game in charge, failed to qualify.