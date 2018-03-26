Greg Kiltie: Kilmarnock winger signs new contract until 2020

Greg Kiltie is getting back to regular first-team football after a lengthy injury absence

Greg Kiltie has signed a new contract with Kilmarnock, tying him to the Scottish Premiership club until 2020.

Kiltie, 21, came through Killie's youth ranks and has made 76 appearances for the Rugby Park side since making his debut in 2013.

A broken ankle sustained in May last year kept the winger on the sidelines until December.

However, manager Steve Clarke has slowly reintroduced him to regular first-team football in recent months.