Hungary v Scotland: McGregor urges Scots to be 'ruthless'

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has made two appearances for Scotland

International friendly: Hungary v Scotland Venue: Groupama Arena, Budapest Date: Tuesday, 27 March Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland; listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor insists Scotland have to be more ruthless to compete at international level.

McGregor, 24, cited his experience of Champions League football as the standard the national side need to aspire to.

"When teams get one chance it's a goal," said McGregor, who won his second cap in the loss to Costa Rica.

"It's that ruthless side of the game that Scotland could be doing with."

The national team play their second friendly in five days against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday evening.

Scotland head coach Alex McLeish has indicated he will field a more experienced side than the line-up that lost 1-0 at Hampden on Friday night.

"Sometimes we go into games and we're dominating games possession-wise and we're just not getting that goal," said McGregor, who appeared as a substitute against Costa Rica.

"It's important that we try and add that to our game."

Despite only making two appearances for Scotland, McGregor feels more experienced at this level, given his club career to date.

"It's important that you take that experience," he explained. "I've only got a couple of caps, but I feel as though I've played at a good level for long enough that you can come and influence it at this level.

"I've tried to impress. It's another big opportunity for me to show what I can do."

McGregor scored a memorable goal against Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League knockout stages

McGregor insisted the squad are desperate to win against Hungary, despite suggestions that results are not as important as performances at this stage of the international cycle.

"First and foremost you want to win and you're going out there to win," added the midfielder.

"The boys are desperate to win. It's important to get performances as well. It's important to try and marry the two.

"[Alex McLeish is] trying to play an attacking style of football. You could tell when the second half started [against Costa Rica] the tempo went up, everybody was pressing and hungry to win the ball back.

"When we got it, we looked hungry as well. That's what he's trying to do.

"As a new squad you've got to get that time to gel but you've got to do it quickly and try and get results as well. It's a young group but you've got to try and get that winning mentality."