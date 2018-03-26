BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ballymena United 2-0 Ballinamallard United
Ballymena win to clinch top-half finish
Ballymena United beat Ballinamallard to secure a top-six finish in the Irish Premiership.
Nineteen-year-old striker Matthew Shevlin scored both goals inside the opening 15 minutes.
Ballinamallard remain five points adrift at the bottom of the table.
