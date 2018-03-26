Chelsea sign Crewe Alexandra teenage striker George Nunn

Striker George Nunn has not made a first-team appearance for League Two Crewe Alexandra

Crewe Alexandra's teenage striker George Nunn has signed for Premier League side Chelsea, BBC Radio Stoke reports.

The 16-year-old has not made a first-team appearance, but has been a prolific scorer at junior level.

It is understood Crewe will receive about £300,000 compensation from Chelsea for the teenager.

Nunn has made the step up to under-18 level this season and scored twice in a 3-2 defeat by Nottingham Forest.