Mohamed Elneny: Egypt and Arsenal midfielder extends contract with Premier League club

Mohamed Elneny arrived at Arsenal from Swiss side Basel in January 2016

Arsenal have handed a new "long-term contract" to Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

Elneny, 25, joined Arsenal from Swiss side Basel in January 2016 and has made 65 appearances for the north London club.

Arsenal have not revealed the length of the new deal.

The player is hoping to be part of Egypt's 2018 World Cup squad, and played a big part in getting the Pharaohs to Russia.

"Officially we will be together for a longer time, in order to reach what we started, and to put Arsenal in its deserved spot in Europe and the whole world," Elneny tweeted.

The midfielder had previously been at El Mokawloon in the Egyptian Premier League.