Women's World Cup Qualifying
Switzerland Women1Scotland Women0

Switzerland Women 1-0 Scotland Women

Scotland and Liverpool midfielder Caroline Weir
Scotland, seeded second in the group, take on Poland next week

Scotland suffered a Women's World Cup qualifying setback after losing out to group leaders Switzerland.

Lara Dickenmann raced through the visiting defence to slide a shot beyond goalkeeper Lee Alexander on 32 minutes.

The Swiss captain went close to a second goal soon after as the Scots struggled to pose any attacking threat.

Switzerland have won all five of their games, while Shelley Kerr's Scotland are in third place with two wins from three outings.

The group winners qualify for next summer's tournament, while the four best runners-up from the seven sections will play-off for one final place at France 2019.

Scotland are at home to Poland in Paisley on Tuesday.

The Poles, who host Albania on Friday, also lost narrowly in Switzerland and are currently on the same mark as Scotland after three games.

Line-ups

Switzerland Women

  • 1Thalmann
  • 9Crnogorcevic
  • 14Kiwic
  • 13Wälti
  • 5Maritz
  • 23LehmannSubstituted forWidmerat 67'minutes
  • 22Buhler
  • 11Dickenmann
  • 19AigbogunSubstituted forRinastat 85'minutes
  • 10Bachmann
  • 18CalligarisSubstituted forReutelerat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brunner
  • 4Rinast
  • 6Reuteler
  • 7Widmer
  • 8Zehnder
  • 17Ismaili
  • 21Friedli

Scotland Women

  • 1Alexander
  • 15Howard
  • 4Corsie
  • 5Beattie
  • 11EvansSubstituted forBrownat 90'minutes
  • 8Little
  • 9Weir
  • 7LauderSubstituted forEmslieat 75'minutes
  • 3Mitchell
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 13Ross

Substitutes

  • 6Love
  • 12Lynn
  • 14Arthur
  • 16Murray
  • 18Emslie
  • 19Ness
  • 20Brown
Referee:
Olga Zadinová

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 5th April 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales Women431030310
2England Women3300150159
3Russia Women311167-14
4Bos-Herze Wom4103311-83
5Kazakhstan Women400409-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women55001531215
2Poland Women32019456
3Scotland Women32017256
4Belarus Women410339-63
5Albania Women5005319-160

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands Women32106067
2R. of Ireland Wom32104047
3Norway Women320110376
4N Ireland Wom310247-33
5Slovakia Women4004216-140

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden Women44001411312
2Ukraine Women32105147
3Denmark Women320110466
4Croatia Women5023312-92
5Hungary Women5014418-141

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women4301203179
2Czech Rep Wom4211132117
3Iceland Women321012397
4Slovenia Women3102510-53
5Faroe Islands Women4004032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women44001001012
2Belgium Women3300162149
3Portugal Women31028263
4Romania Women410358-33
5Moldova Women4004128-270

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women3300121119
2Finland Women32105057
3Austria Women42117527
4Serbia Women511348-44
5Israel Women5014014-141
