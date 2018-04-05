Switzerland Women 1-0 Scotland Women

Scotland, seeded second in the group, take on Poland next week

Scotland suffered a Women's World Cup qualifying setback after losing out to group leaders Switzerland.

Lara Dickenmann raced through the visiting defence to slide a shot beyond goalkeeper Lee Alexander on 32 minutes.

The Swiss captain went close to a second goal soon after as the Scots struggled to pose any attacking threat.

Switzerland have won all five of their games, while Shelley Kerr's Scotland are in third place with two wins from three outings.

The group winners qualify for next summer's tournament, while the four best runners-up from the seven sections will play-off for one final place at France 2019.

Scotland are at home to Poland in Paisley on Tuesday.

The Poles, who host Albania on Friday, also lost narrowly in Switzerland and are currently on the same mark as Scotland after three games.

