Muratti vase semi-final: Guernsey boss Chris Tardif 'relieved' after 2-0 Alderney win

Chris Tardif took over as island manager from Steve Sharman in October

Guernsey boss Chris Tardif says he is relieved after his side beat Alderney 2-0 in the Muratti Vase semi-final.

First-half goals from Tom Strawbridge and debutant Sam Hall saw Guernsey win their bi-annual semi-final with their northern neighbours.

But Alderney had chances of their own, hitting the post and crossbar.

"I'm absolutely relieved. It's one of those banana skin games," said Tardif, who took charge of his first competitive game as island boss.

"We didn't expect to win, we knew it would be an absolute hard-fought battle and it proved so," he added to BBC Radio Guernsey.

"It was a professional performance. Yes we rode our luck on a couple of occasions, but we hit the post and bar as well."

The result showed the improvement Alderney have made in recent seasons since the island side joined Guernsey's league system.

They lost 2-1 to Jersey last season and were 2-0 losers to Guernsey in 2016 - having conceded 18 goals in the three semi-finals before that.

"I'm gutted, I thought we played quite well on the day, it was more of an even contest than people thought," said Alderney captain Ross Benfield.

"I've played against better Guernsey sides if I'm honest, but I think they're in transition.

"A lot of their older players are moving on and Guernsey FC had a game as well, I'm sure they'll have quite a different team out for the final."