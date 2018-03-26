BBC Sport - Scotland fans in Budapest remain confident in Alex McLeish ahead of Hungary friendly
Scotland fans optimistic ahead of Hungary friendly
- From the section Dundee
Despite seeing their side lose 1-0 to Costa Rica on Friday. Scotland fans in Budapest remain hopeful ahead of Tuesday's friendly in Hungary.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired