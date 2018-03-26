BBC Sport - Scotland fans in Budapest remain confident in Alex McLeish ahead of Hungary friendly

Scotland fans optimistic ahead of Hungary friendly

  • From the section Dundee

Despite seeing their side lose 1-0 to Costa Rica on Friday. Scotland fans in Budapest remain hopeful ahead of Tuesday's friendly in Hungary.

