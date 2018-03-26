BBC Sport - Glenn Tamplin: Billericay Town boss leaves game early to go on business trip
Boss leaves game early for business trip
- From the section Football
Billericay Town owner and manager Glenn Tamplin left their Isthmian Premier Division game at Hendon 20 minutes before the end to go on a business trip, the club have said.
They were 3-0 down when multi-millionaire Tamplin left abruptly, with Billericay going on to lose 4-1 and stay third in the table.
"Glenn was always going to leave early due to having a flight to catch and is now away on business for the next few days," said a club statement.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired