Chris Gunter: Former boss Jaap Stam 'let down' by Reading players

Reading "let down" former boss Jaap Stam before his departure from the club, says captain Chris Gunter.

The Wales full-back will train under new manager Paul Clement for the first time later this week on his return from international duty in China.

The Royals are just three points above the Championship relegation zone with eight games left in the season.

"Jaap deserved a lot better," Gunter told BBC Radio Wales. "It's a real blow that a change has been made."

Gunter will hope to make his first club appearance under Clement on Friday when Reading host QPR.

The Royals won just once in former Manchester United defender Stam's last 18 league games in charge and are without a win in nine matches since beating Burton Albion on 30 January.

"Jaap Stam is the best club manager I've worked for," added Gunter. "The things he did for the club, the squad and for players personally were really refreshing.

"There's no doubt in my mind - and this is just my opinion - we let him down as a squad badly this season."

Having already played for one new manager in the past week in new Wales boss Ryan Giggs, the 28-year-old is looking forward to working with former Swansea boss Clement.

"I've heard some very good things about him as there's obviously lots of people around this Wales squad who've worked with him," said Gunter.

"I'm excited - there's a big end to the season and we need to get results as we're not in the greatest position."