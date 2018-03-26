Sunderland takeover: Niall Quinn in consortium talks with owner Ellis Short

Niall Quinn and Ellis Short worked together when the American businessman took over at Sunderland in 2009

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has spoken with club legend Niall Quinn about the possibility of a consortium taking over, BBC Newcastle reports.

Quinn, who played for, managed and was chairman at the Black Cats, is fronting the consortium backed by unnamed Irish and north east businessmen.

It is believed Short would ensure the club does not enter administration by funding the off-field business.

The consortium then would have two years to build the football side.

Other debts will be serviced by Premier League parachute payments following their relegation from the top flight last season.

Short, who has publicly declared the club is for sale on numerous occasions, is seeking the return of his funds at the end of that two-year 'grace period'.

He had previously stated the club would be given away for free to any interested parties in exchange for taking on the debt.

The Texan has been the majority shareholder at Sunderland since May 2009, and worked with Quinn when he was chairman at the Stadium of Light.

There is still uncertainty as to the situation the consortium would be operating in, with Sunderland facing relegation from the Championship.

Chris Coleman's side are five points adrift at the bottom of the table, with eight games to play.