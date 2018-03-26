Women's FA Cup: BBC to show Everton v Arsenal and Chelsea v Man City semi-finals

Manchester City beat Birmingham 4-1 in last season's final to win the Women's FA Cup for the first time

The BBC will broadcast both of this season's Women's FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in the competition's 48-year history.

The first semi-final between Everton and Arsenal at 12:30 BST on 15 April will be shown on the BBC Red Button service, online, and on BBC iPlayer.

Chelsea and Manchester City will play live on BBC 2 in the second fixture at 15:30 on the same date.

The Women's FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on Saturday, 5 May.

Manchester City are the current holders of the trophy, having beaten Birmingham City Ladies 4-1 in last season's final.

Arsenal have lifted the trophy a record 14 times, while Everton, Chelsea and Manchester City have all won the FA Cup once in their history.

