Women's FA Cup: BBC to show Everton v Arsenal and Chelsea v Man City semi-finals
The BBC will broadcast both of this season's Women's FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in the competition's 48-year history.
The first semi-final between Everton and Arsenal at 12:30 BST on 15 April will be shown on the BBC Red Button service, online, and on BBC iPlayer.
Chelsea and Manchester City will play live on BBC 2 in the second fixture at 15:30 on the same date.
The Women's FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on Saturday, 5 May.
Manchester City are the current holders of the trophy, having beaten Birmingham City Ladies 4-1 in last season's final.
Arsenal have lifted the trophy a record 14 times, while Everton, Chelsea and Manchester City have all won the FA Cup once in their history.
