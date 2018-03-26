Wigan Athletic: Promotion is in our hands says Paul Cook

Wigan have won their past three matches, keeping clean sheets in each of those games

Wigan manager Paul Cook says "promotion is in our hands" after the Latics moved up to second in League One.

Cook's side won 2-0 at Bury on Saturday to move one point above third-placed Blackburn with a game in hand.

The Latics remain one point behind leaders Shrewsbury, but they have played two games fewer after reaching the sixth round of the FA Cup.

"I think, for any team, when you've got it in your own destiny it's important," Cook, 51, told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I've seen promotions now for a number of years and different stories with success and failures for everyone, there's a lot of football to be played."

Both Wigan and Shrewsbury are unbeaten in their past six League One games, while Blackburn have the longest unbeaten run in the division, having not lost in their past seven fixtures.

"I just wish Shrewsbury or Blackburn would go away. I think the rest of us would be quite happy then wouldn't we," Cook joked.

"I think you've got three teams who are having exceptional seasons and unfortunately in football someone will miss out."