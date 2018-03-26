Scunthorpe United: Chairman Peter Swann says players let Graham Alexander down

Graham Alexander won one of his last 13 matches as Scunthorpe boss

Scunthorpe United chairman Peter Swann has said some of the players should feel "guilty" about Graham Alexander's sacking as manager.

Alexander left the club on Saturday after a 1-1 draw with Rochdale.

Despite the result leaving them fifth in League One, Swann felt the team's form meant it was the correct decision.

"I think our run of games and the fact we only had five points from our last eight made me feel it was the right time," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

"It's been difficult but I thought it was the right time. We gave Graham every chance to succeed but I felt a change was needed to maybe get us over the line.

"I live and die by these decisions. I always try and give managers as long as I can."

He added: "Certain players have not performed to their standards and have let the manager down. Hopefully a few of them will feel a bit guilty and it is down to them to turn it around."

Coaches Andy Dawson and Nicky Daws have been placed in charge of the Iron on a caretaker basis.

Former Bristol City and Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill and ex-England manager Steve McClaren have both been linked with the vacancy but Swann says the club have not spoken to anybody at this stage.

"I think at the moment somebody short-term into the summer to have a bit of a go would be ideal. If not then I am confident Nick and Andy can do a great job," he said.

"You look at the list of people who are being linked with the job and it says how far we have come in the last five years.

"We would speak to either of them (Cotterill and McClaren) but we have not heard from them so far."