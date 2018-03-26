BBC Sport - 'Their goalkeeping coach had a few swings at one of our coaches' - Reading Women coach Chambers
'Their goalkeeping coach had a few swings at one of our coaches'
- From the section Women's Football
Reading Women's coach Kelly Chambers reflects on a post-match scuffle involving the Chelsea goalkeeping coach and some of the Reading backroom staff following her team's 2-2 draw against Chelsea and says there is no place for it in football.
Watch match highlights:Chelsea 2-2 Reading
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired