Women's Champions League: Linkoping 3-5 Manchester City (3-7 agg)

Manchester City have made the semi-finals in each of their two Women's Champions League campaigns

Manchester City eased into the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League after beating Swedish side Linkoping 5-3 to go through 7-3 on aggregate.

City led 4-0 at half time thanks to an early Jane Ross goal, two from Georgia Stanway and a Jen Beattie header.

Marija Banusic scored two early in the second half, but Izzy Christiansen's goal eased any City nerves before Tove Almqvist's late third for Linkoping.

It is the second successive season that City have made the last four.

They will face either Barcelona or holders Lyon, who beat City at the same stage last year.

Meanwhile Chelsea will face German side Wolfsburg in the semi-finals should the Blues convert a 2-0 first-leg lead at home to French side Montpellier (19:05 BST).