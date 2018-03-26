Expectant father Carson keen for more Northern Ireland caps

QPR forward Paul Smyth and Motherwell keeper Trevor Carson made their international debuts against South Korea

Trevor Carson says he wants to go on Northern Ireland's end-of-season tour of Central America, even though his fiancee's due date is just weeks later.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper finally won his first cap in a 2-1 victory over South Korea on Saturday after years spent being an unused understudy.

Now the Motherwell stopper is keen to ensure he remains at the forefront of manager Michael O'Neill's thoughts.

Northern Ireland play Panama on 29 May and Costa Rica on 3 June.

The timing is not ideal for Carson as his fiancee Rachel is due to give birth shortly after, with the keeper joking she probably hoped he failed his audition at Windsor Park against the South Koreans.

"I would love to go on the summer tour and if selected I will be there," Carson said.

"The missus isn't too happy because she is due to give birth about four weeks after that, so she was probably hoping I'd have a beast on Saturday so I wouldn't be picked."

In finally receiving international recognition, Carson has also ensured he will be immortalised in mural form in his home village of Killyleagh.

When it was painted in 2006, space was left for the next player from the village to receive a cap to join David Healy, Terry Cochrane and Hugh Henry Davey on the wall at the top of Carson's mother's estate.

"I've got my first cap now and it will be great to see it every time I go past it," Carson added.

"But getting the cap and the win was what it was about."