Tranmere Rovers P-P Solihull Moors

Tranmere's home game against Solihull Moors has been postponed because of heavy rain overnight at Prenton Park.

An early pitch inspection and the forecast of more bad weather throughout the day led to the decision.

The postponement is the second in four days for Tranmere, after their National League match at Dover on Good Friday was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

Tranmere are fifth in the table, while Solihull are fourth from bottom.

After 40 matches, Solihull are in the relegation places on goal difference, but before the postponement at Tranmere they have played two matches more than Barrow, who are one place above the drop zone.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield41249858431581
2Sutton United402191060451572
3Boreham Wood411815854371769
4Wrexham411717747321568
5Aldershot411814960471368
6Tranmere3919101065402567
7Dover4117131154371764
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet39151595144760
10Bromley3916111263471659
11Dag & Red401610145952758
12Eastleigh401216125862-452
13Leyton Orient401311164951-250
14Gateshead3811161151401149
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool411212174859-1148
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United411113174862-1446
19Woking41128215068-1844
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay40910213863-2537
23Chester41613223467-3331
24Guiseley39611223472-3829
