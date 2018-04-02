Tranmere Rovers P-P Solihull Moors

Tranmere's home game against Solihull Moors has been postponed because of heavy rain overnight at Prenton Park.

An early pitch inspection and the forecast of more bad weather throughout the day led to the decision.

The postponement is the second in four days for Tranmere, after their National League match at Dover on Good Friday was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

Tranmere are fifth in the table, while Solihull are fourth from bottom.

After 40 matches, Solihull are in the relegation places on goal difference, but before the postponement at Tranmere they have played two matches more than Barrow, who are one place above the drop zone.