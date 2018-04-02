Match ends, Wrexham 0, Boreham Wood 1.
Wrexham 0-1 Boreham Wood
Wrexham fell to their first league defeat in 17 games as they lost 1-0 to Boreham Wood at the Racecourse.
Boreham Wood took the lead after 10 minutes from the penalty spot, Bruno Andrade scoring after Manny Smith had been penalised for a push.
Wrexham had Kevin Roberts sent off in the second half as they chased an equaliser but the visitors were on top throughout the game.
Boreham Wood leapfrog Wrexham into third as the Welsh side drop to fourth.
Wrexham manager Andy Davies told BBC Sport the penalty decision was "harsh".
"I've seen it back and I think it's 'one of them'... I don't want to say too much because I might get in trouble."
He said with many of their league rivals losing today, not getting a result was an "opportunity missed".
"But we can't rely on others, it's got to be about ourselves and today in the first half we were nowhere near what we're about."
Davies added the loss would be "put to bed" and could be the "kick that you need for us to revitalise ourselves again because we have been on a fantastic run".
Line-ups
Wrexham
- 1Dunn
- 3JenningsBooked at 36mins
- 18RobertsBooked at 47mins
- 12FranksSubstituted forAingeat 54'minutes
- 5PearsonBooked at 27mins
- 4SmithBooked at 60mins
- 8WedgburyBooked at 17mins
- 16Kelly
- 19BodenSubstituted forRavenat 48'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 10Holroyd
- 9QuigleySubstituted forMackrethat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Raven
- 7Mackreth
- 14Rutherford
- 20Wright
- 29Ainge
Boreham Wood
- 1Smith
- 2Smith
- 17Turley
- 8Champion
- 6Stephens
- 3Woodards
- 7Shakes
- 4RickettsBooked at 45mins
- 10MurtaghBooked at 41mins
- 11Carvalho AndradeSubstituted forFoliviat 84'minutes
- 25FerrierSubstituted forQuigleyat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Harfield
- 12Quigley
- 20Folivi
- 23Doe
- 24Davey
- Referee:
- Paul Marsden
- Attendance:
- 4,746
