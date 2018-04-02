Wrexham 0-1 Boreham Wood

National League
Wrexham fell to their first league defeat in 17 games as they lost 1-0 to Boreham Wood at the Racecourse.

Boreham Wood took the lead after 10 minutes from the penalty spot, Bruno Andrade scoring after Manny Smith had been penalised for a push.

Wrexham had Kevin Roberts sent off in the second half as they chased an equaliser but the visitors were on top throughout the game.

Boreham Wood leapfrog Wrexham into third as the Welsh side drop to fourth.

Wrexham manager Andy Davies told BBC Sport the penalty decision was "harsh".

"I've seen it back and I think it's 'one of them'... I don't want to say too much because I might get in trouble."

He said with many of their league rivals losing today, not getting a result was an "opportunity missed".

"But we can't rely on others, it's got to be about ourselves and today in the first half we were nowhere near what we're about."

Davies added the loss would be "put to bed" and could be the "kick that you need for us to revitalise ourselves again because we have been on a fantastic run".

Line-ups

Wrexham

  • 1Dunn
  • 3JenningsBooked at 36mins
  • 18RobertsBooked at 47mins
  • 12FranksSubstituted forAingeat 54'minutes
  • 5PearsonBooked at 27mins
  • 4SmithBooked at 60mins
  • 8WedgburyBooked at 17mins
  • 16Kelly
  • 19BodenSubstituted forRavenat 48'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 10Holroyd
  • 9QuigleySubstituted forMackrethat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Raven
  • 7Mackreth
  • 14Rutherford
  • 20Wright
  • 29Ainge

Boreham Wood

  • 1Smith
  • 2Smith
  • 17Turley
  • 8Champion
  • 6Stephens
  • 3Woodards
  • 7Shakes
  • 4RickettsBooked at 45mins
  • 10MurtaghBooked at 41mins
  • 11Carvalho AndradeSubstituted forFoliviat 84'minutes
  • 25FerrierSubstituted forQuigleyat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Harfield
  • 12Quigley
  • 20Folivi
  • 23Doe
  • 24Davey
Referee:
Paul Marsden
Attendance:
4,746

Live Text

Match ends, Wrexham 0, Boreham Wood 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wrexham 0, Boreham Wood 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Joe Quigley replaces Morgan Ferrier.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Michael Folivi replaces Bruno Andrade.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Jack Mackreth replaces Scott Quigley.

Booking

David Raven (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Manny Smith (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Simon Ainge replaces Jonathan Franks.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. David Raven replaces Scott Boden.

Dismissal

Kevin Roberts (Wrexham) is shown the red card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Wrexham 0, Boreham Wood 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Wrexham 0, Boreham Wood 1.

Booking

Mark Ricketts (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Kieran Murtagh (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

James Jennings (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Shaun Pearson (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Sam Wedgbury (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Wrexham 0, Boreham Wood 1. Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood) converts the penalty with a.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield41249858431581
2Sutton United402191060451572
3Boreham Wood411815854371769
4Wrexham411717747321568
5Aldershot411814960471368
6Tranmere3919101065402567
7Dover4117131154371764
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet39151595144760
10Bromley3916111263471659
11Dag & Red401610145952758
12Eastleigh401216125862-452
13Leyton Orient401311164951-250
14Gateshead3811161151401149
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool411212174859-1148
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United411113174862-1446
19Woking41128215068-1844
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay40910213863-2537
23Chester41613223467-3331
24Guiseley39611223472-3829
View full National League table

