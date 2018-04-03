Match ends, Barrow 1, AFC Fylde 3.
Barrow 1-3 AFC Fylde
Fylde moved in to the National League play-off places with victory at Barrow, who missed the chance to move three points clear of the relegation zone.
Jon Smith's opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Nathan Waterson's leveller for Barrow before the break.
But Danny Rowe restored Fylde's lead in the second half before Serhat Tasdemir clinched it late on.
Struggling Barrow remain level on points with 21st-placed Solihull Moors, but have a game in hand.
Line-ups
Barrow
- 1Arnold
- 8MacDonald
- 3Jones
- 22Makoma
- 6Diarra
- 4James
- 25CookBooked at 65mins
- 16HoltSubstituted forGomisat 79'minutes
- 17WaterstonSubstituted forWhiteat 75'minutes
- 26WaltersSubstituted forPanayiotouat 88'minutes
- 24James
Substitutes
- 9White
- 11Bauress
- 15Panayiotou
- 19Diagne
- 23Gomis
Fylde
- 13Lynch
- 5Tunnicliffe
- 2MontroseBooked at 90mins
- 18SmithSubstituted forLawlorat 83'minutes
- 15GrandBooked at 39mins
- 6Bond
- 22Burke
- 7HardySubstituted forTaylorat 73'minutes
- 11MuldoonSubstituted forTasdemirat 65'minutes
- 9Rowe
- 8Finley
Substitutes
- 12Taylor
- 17Blinkhorn
- 20Tasdemir
- 27Jones
- 30Lawlor
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
- Attendance:
- 901
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barrow 1, AFC Fylde 3.
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 1, AFC Fylde 3. Serhat Tasdemir (AFC Fylde).
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Harry Panayiotou replaces Lewis Walters.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jake Lawlor replaces Johnny Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Gomis replaces Grant Holt.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Jordan White replaces Nathan Waterston.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jason Taylor replaces James Hardy.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Serhat Tasdemir replaces Jack Muldoon.
Booking
Ollie Cook (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 1, AFC Fylde 2. Danny L. Rowe (AFC Fylde).
Second Half
Second Half begins Barrow 1, AFC Fylde 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barrow 1, AFC Fylde 1.
Booking
Simon Grand (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 1, AFC Fylde 1. Nathan Waterston (Barrow).
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 0, AFC Fylde 1. Johnny Smith (AFC Fylde).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.