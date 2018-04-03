National League
Barrow1Fylde3

Barrow 1-3 AFC Fylde

Fylde moved in to the National League play-off places with victory at Barrow, who missed the chance to move three points clear of the relegation zone.

Jon Smith's opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Nathan Waterson's leveller for Barrow before the break.

But Danny Rowe restored Fylde's lead in the second half before Serhat Tasdemir clinched it late on.

Struggling Barrow remain level on points with 21st-placed Solihull Moors, but have a game in hand.

Line-ups

Barrow

  • 1Arnold
  • 8MacDonald
  • 3Jones
  • 22Makoma
  • 6Diarra
  • 4James
  • 25CookBooked at 65mins
  • 16HoltSubstituted forGomisat 79'minutes
  • 17WaterstonSubstituted forWhiteat 75'minutes
  • 26WaltersSubstituted forPanayiotouat 88'minutes
  • 24James

Substitutes

  • 9White
  • 11Bauress
  • 15Panayiotou
  • 19Diagne
  • 23Gomis

Fylde

  • 13Lynch
  • 5Tunnicliffe
  • 2MontroseBooked at 90mins
  • 18SmithSubstituted forLawlorat 83'minutes
  • 15GrandBooked at 39mins
  • 6Bond
  • 22Burke
  • 7HardySubstituted forTaylorat 73'minutes
  • 11MuldoonSubstituted forTasdemirat 65'minutes
  • 9Rowe
  • 8Finley

Substitutes

  • 12Taylor
  • 17Blinkhorn
  • 20Tasdemir
  • 27Jones
  • 30Lawlor
Referee:
Marc Edwards
Attendance:
901

Live Text

Match ends, Barrow 1, AFC Fylde 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barrow 1, AFC Fylde 3.

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 1, AFC Fylde 3. Serhat Tasdemir (AFC Fylde).

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Harry Panayiotou replaces Lewis Walters.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jake Lawlor replaces Johnny Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Gomis replaces Grant Holt.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Jordan White replaces Nathan Waterston.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jason Taylor replaces James Hardy.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Serhat Tasdemir replaces Jack Muldoon.

Booking

Ollie Cook (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 1, AFC Fylde 2. Danny L. Rowe (AFC Fylde).

Second Half

Second Half begins Barrow 1, AFC Fylde 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Barrow 1, AFC Fylde 1.

Booking

Simon Grand (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 1, AFC Fylde 1. Nathan Waterston (Barrow).

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 0, AFC Fylde 1. Johnny Smith (AFC Fylde).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Tuesday 3rd April 2018

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield41249858431581
2Sutton United402191060451572
3Boreham Wood411815854371769
4Wrexham411717747321568
5Aldershot411814960471368
6Tranmere3919101065402567
7Fylde4118111276522465
8Dover4117131154371764
9Ebbsfleet39151595144760
10Bromley3916111263471659
11Dag & Red401610145952758
12Eastleigh401216125862-452
13Leyton Orient401311164951-250
14Gateshead3811161151401149
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool411212174859-1148
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United411113174862-1446
19Woking41128215068-1844
20Barrow39914164453-941
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay40910213863-2537
23Chester41613223467-3331
24Guiseley39611223472-3829
View full National League table

