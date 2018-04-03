Barrow 1-3 AFC Fylde

Fylde moved in to the National League play-off places with victory at Barrow, who missed the chance to move three points clear of the relegation zone.

Jon Smith's opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Nathan Waterson's leveller for Barrow before the break.

But Danny Rowe restored Fylde's lead in the second half before Serhat Tasdemir clinched it late on.

Struggling Barrow remain level on points with 21st-placed Solihull Moors, but have a game in hand.