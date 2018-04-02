Dagenham & Redbridge 2-1 Maidstone United

Dagenham survived a late scare to see off Maidstone in the National League.

Play-off-chasing Dagenham took a two-goal lead through Fejiri Okenabirhie and Craig Robson, but Alex Wynter gave the visitors hope with eight minutes left.

The Daggers went ahead with a flowing move in the 25th minute. Andre Boucaud and Ben Nunn combined down the right and the ball was worked to Okenabirhie, who turned and scored past Lee Worgan.

John Still's men solidified their advantage when Maidstone failed to deal with a corner and Robson fired into the roof of the net from close range.

The visitors made Dagenham sweat in the closing stages after defender Wynter pulled one back from a goalmouth scramble, but the Daggers held on to move within six points of the play-offs.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.