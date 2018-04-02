National League
Dag & Red2Maidstone United1

Dagenham & Redbridge 2-1 Maidstone United

Dagenham survived a late scare to see off Maidstone in the National League.

Play-off-chasing Dagenham took a two-goal lead through Fejiri Okenabirhie and Craig Robson, but Alex Wynter gave the visitors hope with eight minutes left.

The Daggers went ahead with a flowing move in the 25th minute. Andre Boucaud and Ben Nunn combined down the right and the ball was worked to Okenabirhie, who turned and scored past Lee Worgan.

John Still's men solidified their advantage when Maidstone failed to deal with a corner and Robson fired into the roof of the net from close range.

The visitors made Dagenham sweat in the closing stages after defender Wynter pulled one back from a goalmouth scramble, but the Daggers held on to move within six points of the play-offs.

Line-ups

Dag & Red

  • 30Cousins
  • 2Nunn
  • 3Pennell
  • 8Adams
  • 29Howells
  • 5Robson
  • 17BoucaudBooked at 73mins
  • 14SparkesSubstituted forRobinsonat 79'minutes
  • 9KandiSubstituted forHowellat 69'minutes
  • 23Cheek
  • 11Okenabirhie

Substitutes

  • 6Robinson
  • 7Howell
  • 13Moore
  • 15N'Gala
  • 32Bonds

Maidstone United

  • 1Worgan
  • 16Ofori-Twumasi
  • 5Wynter
  • 14ReasonSubstituted forLozaat 65'minutes
  • 13Anderson
  • 3Finney
  • 37Phillips
  • 8Lewis
  • 19TurgottSubstituted forOseiat 86'minutes
  • 9Sam-YorkeSubstituted forLuerat 74'minutes
  • 29Lafayette

Substitutes

  • 2Hare
  • 4Prestedge
  • 7Loza
  • 18Osei
  • 36Luer
Referee:
Chris O'Donnell
Attendance:
1,633

Live Text

Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Maidstone United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Maidstone United 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Darius Osei replaces Blair Turgott.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Maidstone United 1. Alex Wynter (Maidstone United).

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Matt Robinson replaces Dan Sparkes.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Greg Luer replaces Delano Sam-Yorke.

Booking

Andre Boucaud (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Luke Howell replaces Luke Chike Kandi.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Jamar Loza replaces Jai Reason.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Maidstone United 0. Craig Robson (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Second Half

Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidstone United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidstone United 0.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidstone United 0. Fejiri Okenabirhie (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield41249858431581
2Sutton United402191060451572
3Boreham Wood411815854371769
4Wrexham411717747321568
5Aldershot411814960471368
6Tranmere3919101065402567
7Dover4117131154371764
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet39151595144760
10Bromley3916111263471659
11Dag & Red401610145952758
12Eastleigh401216125862-452
13Leyton Orient401311164951-250
14Gateshead3811161151401149
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool411212174859-1148
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United411113174862-1446
19Woking41128215068-1844
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay40910213863-2537
23Chester41613223467-3331
24Guiseley39611223472-3829
View full National League table

