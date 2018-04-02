Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Maidstone United 1.
Dagenham & Redbridge 2-1 Maidstone United
Dagenham survived a late scare to see off Maidstone in the National League.
Play-off-chasing Dagenham took a two-goal lead through Fejiri Okenabirhie and Craig Robson, but Alex Wynter gave the visitors hope with eight minutes left.
The Daggers went ahead with a flowing move in the 25th minute. Andre Boucaud and Ben Nunn combined down the right and the ball was worked to Okenabirhie, who turned and scored past Lee Worgan.
John Still's men solidified their advantage when Maidstone failed to deal with a corner and Robson fired into the roof of the net from close range.
The visitors made Dagenham sweat in the closing stages after defender Wynter pulled one back from a goalmouth scramble, but the Daggers held on to move within six points of the play-offs.
Line-ups
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 2Nunn
- 3Pennell
- 8Adams
- 29Howells
- 5Robson
- 17BoucaudBooked at 73mins
- 14SparkesSubstituted forRobinsonat 79'minutes
- 9KandiSubstituted forHowellat 69'minutes
- 23Cheek
- 11Okenabirhie
Substitutes
- 6Robinson
- 7Howell
- 13Moore
- 15N'Gala
- 32Bonds
Maidstone United
- 1Worgan
- 16Ofori-Twumasi
- 5Wynter
- 14ReasonSubstituted forLozaat 65'minutes
- 13Anderson
- 3Finney
- 37Phillips
- 8Lewis
- 19TurgottSubstituted forOseiat 86'minutes
- 9Sam-YorkeSubstituted forLuerat 74'minutes
- 29Lafayette
Substitutes
- 2Hare
- 4Prestedge
- 7Loza
- 18Osei
- 36Luer
- Referee:
- Chris O'Donnell
- Attendance:
- 1,633
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Maidstone United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Darius Osei replaces Blair Turgott.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Maidstone United 1. Alex Wynter (Maidstone United).
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Matt Robinson replaces Dan Sparkes.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Greg Luer replaces Delano Sam-Yorke.
Booking
Andre Boucaud (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Luke Howell replaces Luke Chike Kandi.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Jamar Loza replaces Jai Reason.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Maidstone United 0. Craig Robson (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Second Half
Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidstone United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidstone United 0.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidstone United 0. Fejiri Okenabirhie (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.