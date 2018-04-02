National League
Aldershot Town 0-2 Eastleigh

Eastleigh banished their recent poor form in the best possible style, winning the Hampshire derby at Aldershot.

Chris Zebroski headed the visitors in front on the stroke of half-time from a left-wing cross, the striker showing fine positional sense to latch on to the return ball back into the box following an over-hit cross.

Zebroski turned provider after the interval with a fine cross to the back post, where strike partner Paul McCallum was ideally placed to head in.

Aldershot could not get back in the game despite a determined effort.

Shamir Fenelon slipped his shot wide of the post late on after picking up a good through pass from Matt McClure.

Line-ups

Aldershot

  • 34Ward
  • 3Alexander
  • 5Evans
  • 15McQuoidSubstituted forTaylorat 55'minutes
  • 8OyelekeBooked at 55mins
  • 7Fenelon
  • 10McClureBooked at 10mins
  • 17KellermanSubstituted forRoweat 66'minutes
  • 20Kinsella
  • 22Reynolds
  • 26RobertSubstituted forRendellat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cole
  • 9Rendell
  • 18Rowe
  • 19McDonnell
  • 27Taylor

Eastleigh

  • 1Stack
  • 4TogwellBooked at 67mins
  • 6Cresswell
  • 11Zebroski
  • 9McCallumSubstituted forWilliamsonat 77'minutes
  • 7Wood
  • 10YeatesSubstituted forHollandsat 84'minutes
  • 12BroomSubstituted forGreenat 90+2'minutes
  • 22Boyce
  • 24Miley
  • 26Matthews

Substitutes

  • 3Green
  • 5Johnson
  • 13Flitney
  • 19Hollands
  • 25Williamson
Referee:
David Rock
Attendance:
2,853

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield41249858431581
2Sutton United402191060451572
3Boreham Wood411815854371769
4Wrexham411717747321568
5Aldershot411814960471368
6Tranmere3919101065402567
7Dover4117131154371764
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet39151595144760
10Bromley3916111263471659
11Dag & Red401610145952758
12Eastleigh401216125862-452
13Leyton Orient401311164951-250
14Gateshead3811161151401149
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool411212174859-1148
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United411113174862-1446
19Woking41128215068-1844
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay40910213863-2537
23Chester41613223467-3331
24Guiseley39611223472-3829
View full National League table

