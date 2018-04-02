Match ends, Aldershot Town 0, Eastleigh 2.
Aldershot Town 0-2 Eastleigh
Eastleigh banished their recent poor form in the best possible style, winning the Hampshire derby at Aldershot.
Chris Zebroski headed the visitors in front on the stroke of half-time from a left-wing cross, the striker showing fine positional sense to latch on to the return ball back into the box following an over-hit cross.
Zebroski turned provider after the interval with a fine cross to the back post, where strike partner Paul McCallum was ideally placed to head in.
Aldershot could not get back in the game despite a determined effort.
Shamir Fenelon slipped his shot wide of the post late on after picking up a good through pass from Matt McClure.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 34Ward
- 3Alexander
- 5Evans
- 15McQuoidSubstituted forTaylorat 55'minutes
- 8OyelekeBooked at 55mins
- 7Fenelon
- 10McClureBooked at 10mins
- 17KellermanSubstituted forRoweat 66'minutes
- 20Kinsella
- 22Reynolds
- 26RobertSubstituted forRendellat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cole
- 9Rendell
- 18Rowe
- 19McDonnell
- 27Taylor
Eastleigh
- 1Stack
- 4TogwellBooked at 67mins
- 6Cresswell
- 11Zebroski
- 9McCallumSubstituted forWilliamsonat 77'minutes
- 7Wood
- 10YeatesSubstituted forHollandsat 84'minutes
- 12BroomSubstituted forGreenat 90+2'minutes
- 22Boyce
- 24Miley
- 26Matthews
Substitutes
- 3Green
- 5Johnson
- 13Flitney
- 19Hollands
- 25Williamson
- Referee:
- David Rock
- Attendance:
- 2,853
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Eastleigh 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Michael Green replaces Ryan Broom.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Danny Hollands replaces Mark Yeates.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Ben Williamson replaces Paul McCallum.
Booking
Sam Togwell (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. James Rowe replaces Jim Kellerman.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 0, Eastleigh 2. Paul McCallum (Eastleigh).
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Scott Rendell replaces Fabien Robert.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Bobby-Joe Taylor replaces Josh McQuoid.
Booking
Manny Oyeleke (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aldershot Town 0, Eastleigh 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Eastleigh 1.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 0, Eastleigh 1. Chris Zebroski (Eastleigh).
Booking
Matt McClure (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.