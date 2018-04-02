Aldershot Town 0-2 Eastleigh

Eastleigh banished their recent poor form in the best possible style, winning the Hampshire derby at Aldershot.

Chris Zebroski headed the visitors in front on the stroke of half-time from a left-wing cross, the striker showing fine positional sense to latch on to the return ball back into the box following an over-hit cross.

Zebroski turned provider after the interval with a fine cross to the back post, where strike partner Paul McCallum was ideally placed to head in.

Aldershot could not get back in the game despite a determined effort.

Shamir Fenelon slipped his shot wide of the post late on after picking up a good through pass from Matt McClure.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.