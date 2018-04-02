Sutton United 0-3 Bromley

Match ends, Sutton United 0, Bromley 3.
Sutton's hopes of being automatically promoted to the English Football League were dealt a crushing blow after a home defeat by Bromley that was blighted by controversial refereeing decisions.
The U's are now nine points adrift of leaders Macclesfield with only six games to play after goals from Brandon Hanlan, Adam Mekki and substitute Josh Rees boosted the visitors' push for the play-offs.
Bromley led when Hanlan pounced after the hosts failed to clear Frankie Raymond's free-kick, and they went 2-0 ahead on the stroke of half-time through Mekki's penalty.
Goalkeeper Jamie Butler was only booked for cynically bringing down George Porter, with Bromley equally bemused when Hanlan had a second-half goal ruled out for offside despite being about three yards onside.
Sutton's Jamie Collins' dismissal, seemingly for an innocuous off-the-ball incident with Luke Woolfenden, was equally perplexing, before Bromley scored a third through substitute Rees.
Line-ups
Sutton United
- 26ButlerBooked at 45mins
- 4Beckwith
- 19Thomas
- 15Eastmond
- 6CollinsBooked at 68mins
- 5John
- 8Davis
- 22WaltonBooked at 22minsSubstituted forWrightat 46'minutes
- 30Bolarinwa
- 31BeautymanSubstituted forStearnat 46'minutes
- 34HarrisonSubstituted forDundasat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Thomas
- 11Cadogan
- 14Dundas
- 20Wright
- 32Stearn
Bromley
- 1Gregory
- 16Sterling
- 23Woolfenden
- 8Raymond
- 6Holland
- 5Chorley
- 14HiggsSubstituted forReesat 60'minutes
- 21Sutherland
- 11MekkiSubstituted forBugielat 76'minutes
- 18PorterSubstituted forDennisat 82'minutes
- 9Hanlan
Substitutes
- 4Rees
- 10Dennis
- 15Johnson
- 17Wanadio
- 25Bugiel
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
- Attendance:
- 2,233
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sutton United 0, Bromley 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Louis Dennis replaces George Porter.
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 0, Bromley 3. Josh Rees (Bromley).
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Omar Bugiel replaces Adam Mekki.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Craig Dundas replaces Byron Harrison.
Dismissal
Jamie Collins (Sutton United) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Josh Rees replaces Jordan Higgs.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Ross Stearn replaces Harry Beautyman.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Tommy Wright replaces Simon Walton.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sutton United 0, Bromley 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sutton United 0, Bromley 2.
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 0, Bromley 2. Adam Mekki (Bromley) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
Jamie Butler (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Simon Walton (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 0, Bromley 1. Brandon Hanlan (Bromley).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.