National League
Sutton United0Bromley3

Sutton United 0-3 Bromley

Sutton's hopes of being automatically promoted to the English Football League were dealt a crushing blow after a home defeat by Bromley that was blighted by controversial refereeing decisions.

The U's are now nine points adrift of leaders Macclesfield with only six games to play after goals from Brandon Hanlan, Adam Mekki and substitute Josh Rees boosted the visitors' push for the play-offs.

Bromley led when Hanlan pounced after the hosts failed to clear Frankie Raymond's free-kick, and they went 2-0 ahead on the stroke of half-time through Mekki's penalty.

Goalkeeper Jamie Butler was only booked for cynically bringing down George Porter, with Bromley equally bemused when Hanlan had a second-half goal ruled out for offside despite being about three yards onside.

Sutton's Jamie Collins' dismissal, seemingly for an innocuous off-the-ball incident with Luke Woolfenden, was equally perplexing, before Bromley scored a third through substitute Rees.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Sutton United

  • 26ButlerBooked at 45mins
  • 4Beckwith
  • 19Thomas
  • 15Eastmond
  • 6CollinsBooked at 68mins
  • 5John
  • 8Davis
  • 22WaltonBooked at 22minsSubstituted forWrightat 46'minutes
  • 30Bolarinwa
  • 31BeautymanSubstituted forStearnat 46'minutes
  • 34HarrisonSubstituted forDundasat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Thomas
  • 11Cadogan
  • 14Dundas
  • 20Wright
  • 32Stearn

Bromley

  • 1Gregory
  • 16Sterling
  • 23Woolfenden
  • 8Raymond
  • 6Holland
  • 5Chorley
  • 14HiggsSubstituted forReesat 60'minutes
  • 21Sutherland
  • 11MekkiSubstituted forBugielat 76'minutes
  • 18PorterSubstituted forDennisat 82'minutes
  • 9Hanlan

Substitutes

  • 4Rees
  • 10Dennis
  • 15Johnson
  • 17Wanadio
  • 25Bugiel
Referee:
Neil Hair
Attendance:
2,233

Live Text

Match ends, Sutton United 0, Bromley 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sutton United 0, Bromley 3.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Louis Dennis replaces George Porter.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 0, Bromley 3. Josh Rees (Bromley).

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Omar Bugiel replaces Adam Mekki.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Craig Dundas replaces Byron Harrison.

Dismissal

Jamie Collins (Sutton United) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Josh Rees replaces Jordan Higgs.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Ross Stearn replaces Harry Beautyman.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Tommy Wright replaces Simon Walton.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sutton United 0, Bromley 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sutton United 0, Bromley 2.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 0, Bromley 2. Adam Mekki (Bromley) converts the penalty with a.

Booking

Jamie Butler (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Simon Walton (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 0, Bromley 1. Brandon Hanlan (Bromley).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield41249858431581
2Sutton United402191060451572
3Boreham Wood411815854371769
4Wrexham411717747321568
5Aldershot411814960471368
6Tranmere3919101065402567
7Dover4117131154371764
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet39151595144760
10Bromley3916111263471659
11Dag & Red401610145952758
12Eastleigh401216125862-452
13Leyton Orient401311164951-250
14Gateshead3811161151401149
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool411212174859-1148
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United411113174862-1446
19Woking41128215068-1844
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay40910213863-2537
23Chester41613223467-3331
24Guiseley39611223472-3829
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired