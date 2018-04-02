Sutton United 0-3 Bromley

Sutton's hopes of being automatically promoted to the English Football League were dealt a crushing blow after a home defeat by Bromley that was blighted by controversial refereeing decisions.

The U's are now nine points adrift of leaders Macclesfield with only six games to play after goals from Brandon Hanlan, Adam Mekki and substitute Josh Rees boosted the visitors' push for the play-offs.

Bromley led when Hanlan pounced after the hosts failed to clear Frankie Raymond's free-kick, and they went 2-0 ahead on the stroke of half-time through Mekki's penalty.

Goalkeeper Jamie Butler was only booked for cynically bringing down George Porter, with Bromley equally bemused when Hanlan had a second-half goal ruled out for offside despite being about three yards onside.

Sutton's Jamie Collins' dismissal, seemingly for an innocuous off-the-ball incident with Luke Woolfenden, was equally perplexing, before Bromley scored a third through substitute Rees.

