Torquay United 2-1 Woking

Torquay United breathed life into their hopes of escaping relegation with an inspirational win at home to fellow strugglers Woking.

Five wins in nine have taken the seemingly condemned side to within four points of salvation.

The Gulls were handed an opportunity to take an early lead when Joey Jones handled in the box from a corner - and Brett Williams made no mistake from the spot.

Reece Grego-Cox levelled for the visitors midway through the second half, but the Gulls soon restored the lead as three minutes later Connor Lemonheigh-Evans fired in from 25 yards.

Gary Owers' battlers had to hang on in the latter stages and twice clear the ball from their own goal-line to clinch the vital win.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.