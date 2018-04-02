Match ends, Torquay United 2, Woking 1.
Torquay United 2-1 Woking
-
- From the section Conference
Torquay United breathed life into their hopes of escaping relegation with an inspirational win at home to fellow strugglers Woking.
Five wins in nine have taken the seemingly condemned side to within four points of salvation.
The Gulls were handed an opportunity to take an early lead when Joey Jones handled in the box from a corner - and Brett Williams made no mistake from the spot.
Reece Grego-Cox levelled for the visitors midway through the second half, but the Gulls soon restored the lead as three minutes later Connor Lemonheigh-Evans fired in from 25 yards.
Gary Owers' battlers had to hang on in the latter stages and twice clear the ball from their own goal-line to clinch the vital win.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Torquay
- 30Dorel
- 26Balatoni
- 6Gowling
- 3Davis
- 21BarnesBooked at 79mins
- 5McGintyBooked at 11mins
- 8YoungBooked at 83mins
- 22Romain
- 28Healey
- 29Lemonheigh-Evans
- 39WilliamsSubstituted forReidat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Clarke
- 2Efete
- 9Pittman
- 18Klukowski
- 19Reid
Woking
- 1Baxter
- 2RamsayBooked at 77minsSubstituted forBantonat 81'minutes
- 4Jones
- 12CarterBooked at 71mins
- 8IsaacBooked at 35minsSubstituted forTheophanousat 60'minutes
- 5Staunton
- 11Charles-Cook
- 15Wynter
- 22Ferdinand
- 23Cook
- 20Grego-Cox
Substitutes
- 9Theophanous
- 10Banton
- 14Saraiva
- 18Mason
- 21Young
- Referee:
- Adrian Quelch
- Attendance:
- 1,837
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torquay United 2, Woking 1.
Booking
Luke Young (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Jason Banton replaces Louis Ramsay.
Booking
Aaron Barnes (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Louis Ramsay (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Charlie Carter (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 2, Woking 1. Connor Lemonheigh-Evans (Torquay United).
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 1, Woking 1. Reece Grego-Cox (Woking).
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Jamie Reid replaces Brett Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Louie Theophanous replaces Chez Isaac.
Second Half
Second Half begins Torquay United 1, Woking 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Torquay United 1, Woking 0.
Booking
Chez Isaac (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 1, Woking 0. Brett Williams (Torquay United) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
Sean McGinty (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.