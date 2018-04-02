Torquay United 2-1 Woking

National League
Torquay United breathed life into their hopes of escaping relegation with an inspirational win at home to fellow strugglers Woking.

Five wins in nine have taken the seemingly condemned side to within four points of salvation.

The Gulls were handed an opportunity to take an early lead when Joey Jones handled in the box from a corner - and Brett Williams made no mistake from the spot.

Reece Grego-Cox levelled for the visitors midway through the second half, but the Gulls soon restored the lead as three minutes later Connor Lemonheigh-Evans fired in from 25 yards.

Gary Owers' battlers had to hang on in the latter stages and twice clear the ball from their own goal-line to clinch the vital win.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Torquay

  • 30Dorel
  • 26Balatoni
  • 6Gowling
  • 3Davis
  • 21BarnesBooked at 79mins
  • 5McGintyBooked at 11mins
  • 8YoungBooked at 83mins
  • 22Romain
  • 28Healey
  • 29Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 39WilliamsSubstituted forReidat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Clarke
  • 2Efete
  • 9Pittman
  • 18Klukowski
  • 19Reid

Woking

  • 1Baxter
  • 2RamsayBooked at 77minsSubstituted forBantonat 81'minutes
  • 4Jones
  • 12CarterBooked at 71mins
  • 8IsaacBooked at 35minsSubstituted forTheophanousat 60'minutes
  • 5Staunton
  • 11Charles-Cook
  • 15Wynter
  • 22Ferdinand
  • 23Cook
  • 20Grego-Cox

Substitutes

  • 9Theophanous
  • 10Banton
  • 14Saraiva
  • 18Mason
  • 21Young
Referee:
Adrian Quelch
Attendance:
1,837

Live Text

Match ends, Torquay United 2, Woking 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Torquay United 2, Woking 1.

Booking

Luke Young (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Jason Banton replaces Louis Ramsay.

Booking

Aaron Barnes (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Louis Ramsay (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Charlie Carter (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 2, Woking 1. Connor Lemonheigh-Evans (Torquay United).

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 1, Woking 1. Reece Grego-Cox (Woking).

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Jamie Reid replaces Brett Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Louie Theophanous replaces Chez Isaac.

Second Half

Second Half begins Torquay United 1, Woking 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Torquay United 1, Woking 0.

Booking

Chez Isaac (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 1, Woking 0. Brett Williams (Torquay United) converts the penalty with a.

Booking

Sean McGinty (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield41249858431581
2Sutton United402191060451572
3Boreham Wood411815854371769
4Wrexham411717747321568
5Aldershot411814960471368
6Tranmere3919101065402567
7Dover4117131154371764
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet39151595144760
10Bromley3916111263471659
11Dag & Red401610145952758
12Eastleigh401216125862-452
13Leyton Orient401311164951-250
14Gateshead3811161151401149
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool411212174859-1148
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United411113174862-1446
19Woking41128215068-1844
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay40910213863-2537
23Chester41613223467-3331
24Guiseley39611223472-3829
View full National League table

