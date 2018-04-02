National League
Ebbsfleet United 2-1 Dover Athletic

Andy Drury's last-minute strike helped Ebbsfleet sensationally overcome Dover at Stonebridge Road.

The winner came just seconds after Keanu Marsh-Brown had seemingly salvaged a point for the away side with a spot-kick in a pulsating match.

Dover's Mitch Walker tipped Sean Shields' first-half effort onto the post but he was not to be denied early in the second half, striking firmly through a crowd to give Ebbsfleet the lead.

Liam Bellamy threatened an equaliser for Dover, but his shot crashed off the crossbar.

However, within a minute of Marsh-Brown's penalty, Drury converted Myles Weston's free-kick to secure a dramatic win.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Ebbsfleet

  • 1Ashmore
  • 2McCoy
  • 26Bush
  • 4Rance
  • 6ClarkBooked at 63mins
  • 8DruryBooked at 78mins
  • 5Winfield
  • 17Shields
  • 28WhitelySubstituted forPowellat 90+7'minutes
  • 9Kedwell
  • 25CoulsonSubstituted forWestonat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Connors
  • 7Powell
  • 11Weston
  • 13Miles
  • 23Wabo

Dover

  • 1Walker
  • 8BrundleBooked at 90mins
  • 6Essam
  • 5ParrySubstituted forPassleyat 60'minutes
  • 3IlesanmiBooked at 80mins
  • 11PinnockSubstituted forJeffreyat 60'minutes
  • 17BirdSubstituted forMarsh-Brownat 73'minutes
  • 4GallifuocoBooked at 89mins
  • 28BellamyBooked at 43mins
  • 26Lokko
  • 30Azeez

Substitutes

  • 2Passley
  • 18Nortey
  • 23Daniel
  • 25Jeffrey
  • 29Marsh-Brown
Referee:
Alan Young
Attendance:
1,735

Live Text

Match ends, Ebbsfleet United 2, Dover Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 2, Dover Athletic 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Jack Powell replaces Corey Whitely.

Booking

Mitch Brundle (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 2, Dover Athletic 1. Andy Drury (Ebbsfleet United).

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 1, Dover Athletic 1. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Dover Athletic) converts the penalty with a.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Myles Weston replaces Luke Coulson.

Booking

Femi Ilesanmi (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Andy Drury (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Keanu Marsh-Brown replaces Ryan Bird.

Booking

Kenny Clark (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Anthony Jeffrey replaces Mitchell Pinnock.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Josh Passley replaces Manny Parry.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 1, Dover Athletic 0. Sean Shields (Ebbsfleet United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Ebbsfleet United 0, Dover Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 0, Dover Athletic 0.

Booking

Liam Bellamy (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield41249858431581
2Sutton United402191060451572
3Boreham Wood411815854371769
4Wrexham411717747321568
5Aldershot411814960471368
6Tranmere3919101065402567
7Dover4117131154371764
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet39151595144760
10Bromley3916111263471659
11Dag & Red401610145952758
12Eastleigh401216125862-452
13Leyton Orient401311164951-250
14Gateshead3811161151401149
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool411212174859-1148
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United411113174862-1446
19Woking41128215068-1844
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay40910213863-2537
23Chester41613223467-3331
24Guiseley39611223472-3829
View full National League table

