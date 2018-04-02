Ebbsfleet United 2-1 Dover Athletic

Andy Drury's last-minute strike helped Ebbsfleet sensationally overcome Dover at Stonebridge Road.

The winner came just seconds after Keanu Marsh-Brown had seemingly salvaged a point for the away side with a spot-kick in a pulsating match.

Dover's Mitch Walker tipped Sean Shields' first-half effort onto the post but he was not to be denied early in the second half, striking firmly through a crowd to give Ebbsfleet the lead.

Liam Bellamy threatened an equaliser for Dover, but his shot crashed off the crossbar.

However, within a minute of Marsh-Brown's penalty, Drury converted Myles Weston's free-kick to secure a dramatic win.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.