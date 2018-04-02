Match ends, Ebbsfleet United 2, Dover Athletic 1.
Ebbsfleet United 2-1 Dover Athletic
Andy Drury's last-minute strike helped Ebbsfleet sensationally overcome Dover at Stonebridge Road.
The winner came just seconds after Keanu Marsh-Brown had seemingly salvaged a point for the away side with a spot-kick in a pulsating match.
Dover's Mitch Walker tipped Sean Shields' first-half effort onto the post but he was not to be denied early in the second half, striking firmly through a crowd to give Ebbsfleet the lead.
Liam Bellamy threatened an equaliser for Dover, but his shot crashed off the crossbar.
However, within a minute of Marsh-Brown's penalty, Drury converted Myles Weston's free-kick to secure a dramatic win.
Line-ups
Ebbsfleet
- 1Ashmore
- 2McCoy
- 26Bush
- 4Rance
- 6ClarkBooked at 63mins
- 8DruryBooked at 78mins
- 5Winfield
- 17Shields
- 28WhitelySubstituted forPowellat 90+7'minutes
- 9Kedwell
- 25CoulsonSubstituted forWestonat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Connors
- 7Powell
- 11Weston
- 13Miles
- 23Wabo
Dover
- 1Walker
- 8BrundleBooked at 90mins
- 6Essam
- 5ParrySubstituted forPassleyat 60'minutes
- 3IlesanmiBooked at 80mins
- 11PinnockSubstituted forJeffreyat 60'minutes
- 17BirdSubstituted forMarsh-Brownat 73'minutes
- 4GallifuocoBooked at 89mins
- 28BellamyBooked at 43mins
- 26Lokko
- 30Azeez
Substitutes
- 2Passley
- 18Nortey
- 23Daniel
- 25Jeffrey
- 29Marsh-Brown
- Referee:
- Alan Young
- Attendance:
- 1,735
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 2, Dover Athletic 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Jack Powell replaces Corey Whitely.
Booking
Mitch Brundle (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Ebbsfleet United 2, Dover Athletic 1. Andy Drury (Ebbsfleet United).
Goal!
Goal! Ebbsfleet United 1, Dover Athletic 1. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Dover Athletic) converts the penalty with a.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Myles Weston replaces Luke Coulson.
Booking
Femi Ilesanmi (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Andy Drury (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Keanu Marsh-Brown replaces Ryan Bird.
Booking
Kenny Clark (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Anthony Jeffrey replaces Mitchell Pinnock.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Josh Passley replaces Manny Parry.
Goal!
Goal! Ebbsfleet United 1, Dover Athletic 0. Sean Shields (Ebbsfleet United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Ebbsfleet United 0, Dover Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 0, Dover Athletic 0.
Booking
Liam Bellamy (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.