National League
Macclesfield1Chester0

Macclesfield Town 1-0 Chester

Danny Whitehead's second-half winner edged Macclesfield closer to an English Football League return as they opened up a nine-point lead by beating Chester.

The Silkmen took full advantage of second-placed Sutton's loss to Bromley as Whitehead's cool finish just after half-time earned them their third successive victory.

The visitors, who look increasingly likely to go down, threatened early on through James Akintunde and Harry White but it was Macclesfield who went ahead when Whitehead turned home George Pilkington's cross.

Chester pushed for a leveller but Shwan Jalal brilliantly denied James Jones and then White to earn the home side a vital three points.

Line-ups

Macclesfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 4Lowe
  • 18WhiteheadSubstituted forBurgessat 59'minutes
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 5Pilkington
  • 17Evans
  • 23Whitaker
  • 16Hancox
  • 8MarshSubstituted forKennedyat 80'minutes
  • 13Blissett

Substitutes

  • 9Wilson
  • 12Ramsbottom
  • 15Kennedy
  • 19De Girolamo
  • 20Burgess

Chester

  • 1Firth
  • 2Halls
  • 6Astles
  • 18Jones
  • 9White
  • 7Mahon
  • 15Hobson
  • 20Akintunde
  • 22Crawford
  • 27Roberts
  • 35Anderson

Substitutes

  • 8Cunningham
  • 16Vose
  • 25Downes
  • 30Archer
  • 33Jaaskelainen
Referee:
Thomas Bramall
Attendance:
2,996

Live Text

Match ends, Macclesfield Town 1, Chester FC 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Macclesfield Town 1, Chester FC 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Kieran Kennedy replaces Tyrone Marsh.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Scott Burgess replaces Danny Whitehead.

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, Chester FC 0. Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town).

Second Half

Second Half begins Macclesfield Town 0, Chester FC 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Macclesfield Town 0, Chester FC 0.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield41249858431581
2Sutton United402191060451572
3Boreham Wood411815854371769
4Wrexham411717747321568
5Aldershot411814960471368
6Tranmere3919101065402567
7Dover4117131154371764
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet39151595144760
10Bromley3916111263471659
11Dag & Red401610145952758
12Eastleigh401216125862-452
13Leyton Orient401311164951-250
14Gateshead3811161151401149
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool411212174859-1148
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United411113174862-1446
19Woking41128215068-1844
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay40910213863-2537
23Chester41613223467-3331
24Guiseley39611223472-3829
