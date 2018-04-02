Macclesfield Town 1-0 Chester

Danny Whitehead's second-half winner edged Macclesfield closer to an English Football League return as they opened up a nine-point lead by beating Chester.

The Silkmen took full advantage of second-placed Sutton's loss to Bromley as Whitehead's cool finish just after half-time earned them their third successive victory.

The visitors, who look increasingly likely to go down, threatened early on through James Akintunde and Harry White but it was Macclesfield who went ahead when Whitehead turned home George Pilkington's cross.

Chester pushed for a leveller but Shwan Jalal brilliantly denied James Jones and then White to earn the home side a vital three points.

