Leyton Orient's National League game against Maidenhead United was called off because of a waterlogged pitch at Brisbane Road.

The decision was taken after a pitch inspection at 13:30 BST, with an area close to one of the corner flags deemed to be unplayable.

A new date for the fixture has yet to be announced.

Leyton Orient are 12th in the National League table, one point ahead of 15th-placed Maidenhead.