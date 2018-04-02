Match ends, Hartlepool United 0, Guiseley 1.
Hartlepool United 0-1 Guiseley
-
- From the section Conference
Dayle Southwell struck an stoppage-time winner as rock-bottom Guiseley boosted their slim National League survival hopes with victory at Hartlepool.
Striker Southwell, who had earlier fired wide when well placed, calmly found the bottom corner in the fourth minute of added time following a mistake by the Pools defence.
Victory for the Lions, only their second in 15 games, leaves them 12 points from safety with seven games remaining.
Hartlepool, on the back of three successive wins, could have gone in front in the first half at Victoria Park but Louis Laing headed off target from a Blair Adams corner.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Loach
- 18Hawkins
- 23Laing
- 15HawkesSubstituted forDonaldsonat 79'minutes
- 3Adams
- 2Magnay
- 4Featherstone
- 24Newton
- 14Woods
- 9Cassidy
- 21RodneySubstituted forOatesat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Donaldson
- 8Munns
- 11Oates
- 13Catterick
- 31Owen
Guiseley
- 13Green
- 5PalmerBooked at 82mins
- 8Hatfield
- 32HudsonSubstituted forHurstat 46'minutes
- 17Purver
- 12Southwell
- 19OdejayiSubstituted forLiburdat 70'minutes
- 34Holden
- 39RobertsSubstituted forMcFadzeanat 56'minutes
- 40FlowersBooked at 22mins
- 42Nirennold
Substitutes
- 7Hurst
- 15McFadzean
- 20Williams
- 22Paley
- 35Liburd
- Referee:
- Joe Hull
- Attendance:
- 2,634
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Guiseley 1.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Guiseley 1. Dayle Southwell (Guiseley).
Booking
Ashley Palmer (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Ryan Donaldson replaces Josh Hawkes.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Rowan Liburd replaces Kayode Odejayi.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rhys Oates replaces Devante Rodney.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Callum McFadzean replaces James Roberts.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Kevan Hurst replaces Ellis Hudson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Guiseley 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Guiseley 0.
Booking
Harry Flowers (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.