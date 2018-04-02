National League
Hartlepool0Guiseley1

Hartlepool United 0-1 Guiseley

Dayle Southwell struck an stoppage-time winner as rock-bottom Guiseley boosted their slim National League survival hopes with victory at Hartlepool.

Striker Southwell, who had earlier fired wide when well placed, calmly found the bottom corner in the fourth minute of added time following a mistake by the Pools defence.

Victory for the Lions, only their second in 15 games, leaves them 12 points from safety with seven games remaining.

Hartlepool, on the back of three successive wins, could have gone in front in the first half at Victoria Park but Louis Laing headed off target from a Blair Adams corner.

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Loach
  • 18Hawkins
  • 23Laing
  • 15HawkesSubstituted forDonaldsonat 79'minutes
  • 3Adams
  • 2Magnay
  • 4Featherstone
  • 24Newton
  • 14Woods
  • 9Cassidy
  • 21RodneySubstituted forOatesat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Donaldson
  • 8Munns
  • 11Oates
  • 13Catterick
  • 31Owen

Guiseley

  • 13Green
  • 5PalmerBooked at 82mins
  • 8Hatfield
  • 32HudsonSubstituted forHurstat 46'minutes
  • 17Purver
  • 12Southwell
  • 19OdejayiSubstituted forLiburdat 70'minutes
  • 34Holden
  • 39RobertsSubstituted forMcFadzeanat 56'minutes
  • 40FlowersBooked at 22mins
  • 42Nirennold

Substitutes

  • 7Hurst
  • 15McFadzean
  • 20Williams
  • 22Paley
  • 35Liburd
Referee:
Joe Hull
Attendance:
2,634

Live Text

Match ends, Hartlepool United 0, Guiseley 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Guiseley 1.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Guiseley 1. Dayle Southwell (Guiseley).

Booking

Ashley Palmer (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Ryan Donaldson replaces Josh Hawkes.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Rowan Liburd replaces Kayode Odejayi.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rhys Oates replaces Devante Rodney.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Callum McFadzean replaces James Roberts.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Kevan Hurst replaces Ellis Hudson.

Second Half

Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Guiseley 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Guiseley 0.

Booking

Harry Flowers (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield41249858431581
2Sutton United402191060451572
3Boreham Wood411815854371769
4Wrexham411717747321568
5Aldershot411814960471368
6Tranmere3919101065402567
7Dover4117131154371764
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet39151595144760
10Bromley3916111263471659
11Dag & Red401610145952758
12Eastleigh401216125862-452
13Leyton Orient401311164951-250
14Gateshead3811161151401149
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool411212174859-1148
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United411113174862-1446
19Woking41128215068-1844
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay40910213863-2537
23Chester41613223467-3331
24Guiseley39611223472-3829
