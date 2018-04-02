Hartlepool United 0-1 Guiseley

Dayle Southwell struck an stoppage-time winner as rock-bottom Guiseley boosted their slim National League survival hopes with victory at Hartlepool.

Striker Southwell, who had earlier fired wide when well placed, calmly found the bottom corner in the fourth minute of added time following a mistake by the Pools defence.

Victory for the Lions, only their second in 15 games, leaves them 12 points from safety with seven games remaining.

Hartlepool, on the back of three successive wins, could have gone in front in the first half at Victoria Park but Louis Laing headed off target from a Blair Adams corner.

