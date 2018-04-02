Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Grimsby Town 1.
Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Grimsby Town
-
- From the section League Two
Scott Kashket scored his first goal of an injury-hit season as Wycombe came from behind to defeat Grimsby 2-1 and take another big step towards promotion.
The Chairboys are now five points clear of fourth-placed Exeter in League Two, while the relegation-threatened Mariners' nightmare end to the campaign continues as their run without a win stretched to 20 games.
Grimsby went ahead after 15 minutes when Michael Harriman was unable to cut out Nathan Clarke's searching pass, allowing Martyn Woolford to go through and finish with aplomb.
Wycombe really should have been level at half-time but Adebayo Akinfenwa could only prod at Town goalkeeper James McKeown from a few yards after being found by Joe Jacobson's free-kick.
Akinfenwa then hit the top of the crossbar with a header from Harriman's long ball before the hosts finally levelled on the hour mark through a crisp first-time finish from Adam El-Abd.
Seven minutes later the turnaround was complete as Sido Jombati headed down Jacobson's corner and Kashket turned the ball in from close range at the back post.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Wycombe
- 1Brown
- 16Harriman
- 2Coelho JombatiBooked at 43mins
- 6El-Abd
- 3Jacobson
- 8Bean
- 4Gape
- 17O'NienBooked at 53mins
- 24WilliamsBooked at 68minsSubstituted forFreemanat 85'minutes
- 20Akinfenwa
- 11KashketSubstituted forTysonat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Saunders
- 15McGinley
- 22Freeman
- 23Tyson
- 25Mackail-Smith
- 30Ma-Kalambay
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 12Mills
- 5Clarke
- 6Collins
- 23FoxBooked at 53mins
- 31Hall-JohnsonSubstituted forMcSheffreyat 69'minutes
- 8Rose
- 7BerrettBooked at 60minsSubstituted forHooperat 69'minutes
- 19Summerfield
- 25Woolford
- 21VernonSubstituted forMattat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hooper
- 10McSheffrey
- 15Clifton
- 16Suliman
- 27Dembele
- 29Matt
- 30Killip
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 5,215
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Grimsby Town 1.
Attempt missed. Nathan Tyson (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Nathan Clarke (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Nick Freeman.
Attempt blocked. Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town).
Attempt blocked. Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Andrew Fox.
Attempt saved. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Michael Harriman (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martyn Woolford (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Nick Freeman replaces Randell Williams.
Attempt missed. Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Gary McSheffrey (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by JJ Hooper (Grimsby Town).
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Andrew Fox.
Attempt missed. Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Sido Jombati.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Michael Harriman.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Nathan Tyson replaces Scott Kashket.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. JJ Hooper replaces James Berrett.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Gary McSheffrey replaces Reece Hall-Johnson.
Booking
Randell Williams (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Randell Williams (Wycombe Wanderers) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 2, Grimsby Town 1. Scott Kashket (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam El-Abd following a corner.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Zak Mills.
Scott Kashket (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town).
Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town).
Attempt saved. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Randell Williams (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town).
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 1, Grimsby Town 1. Adam El-Abd (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.