Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Grimsby Town

Scott Kashket scored his first goal of an injury-hit season as Wycombe came from behind to defeat Grimsby 2-1 and take another big step towards promotion.

The Chairboys are now five points clear of fourth-placed Exeter in League Two, while the relegation-threatened Mariners' nightmare end to the campaign continues as their run without a win stretched to 20 games.

Grimsby went ahead after 15 minutes when Michael Harriman was unable to cut out Nathan Clarke's searching pass, allowing Martyn Woolford to go through and finish with aplomb.

Wycombe really should have been level at half-time but Adebayo Akinfenwa could only prod at Town goalkeeper James McKeown from a few yards after being found by Joe Jacobson's free-kick.

Akinfenwa then hit the top of the crossbar with a header from Harriman's long ball before the hosts finally levelled on the hour mark through a crisp first-time finish from Adam El-Abd.

Seven minutes later the turnaround was complete as Sido Jombati headed down Jacobson's corner and Kashket turned the ball in from close range at the back post.

Report supplied by Press Association.