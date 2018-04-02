Stevenage 4-1 Barnet

Dino Maamria claimed his first victory as Stevenage manager with a 4-1 win over relegation-threatened Barnet.

Two goals apiece from Danny Newton and Alex Revell saw off the Bees, who remain bottom of League Two, five points from safety with as many games to go.

Martin Allen's side started this local derby on top, with Ryan Watson's in-swinging corner hitting the crossbar after eight minutes.

But the hosts improved as the half progressed and Newton broke the deadlock a minute before the interval, meeting Ben Kennedy's deep cross to head in his 14th of the season.

His left-footed volley from 25 yards rebounded in off a post to double their advantage in the 62nd minute.

January signing Revell sealed Boro's victory five minutes later when he beat Craig Ross with a low drive.

Shaquile Coulthirst scored a fine solo consolation for the Bees, beating Tom King with a powerful shot into the bottom corner.

Newton unselfishly played in Revell to score Boro's fourth after the duo beat the offside trap three minutes from time.

Report supplied by Press Association.