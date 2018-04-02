Stevenage 4-1 Barnet

Match ends, Stevenage 4, Barnet 1.
Dino Maamria claimed his first victory as Stevenage manager with a 4-1 win over relegation-threatened Barnet.
Two goals apiece from Danny Newton and Alex Revell saw off the Bees, who remain bottom of League Two, five points from safety with as many games to go.
Martin Allen's side started this local derby on top, with Ryan Watson's in-swinging corner hitting the crossbar after eight minutes.
But the hosts improved as the half progressed and Newton broke the deadlock a minute before the interval, meeting Ben Kennedy's deep cross to head in his 14th of the season.
His left-footed volley from 25 yards rebounded in off a post to double their advantage in the 62nd minute.
January signing Revell sealed Boro's victory five minutes later when he beat Craig Ross with a low drive.
Shaquile Coulthirst scored a fine solo consolation for the Bees, beating Tom King with a powerful shot into the bottom corner.
Newton unselfishly played in Revell to score Boro's fourth after the duo beat the offside trap three minutes from time.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Stevenage
- 13King
- 25Henry
- 4King
- 6Wilkinson
- 3Martin
- 7WhelpdaleSubstituted forGormanat 70'minutes
- 8Sheaf
- 14Amos
- 10KennedySubstituted forGoddenat 76'minutes
- 9RevellSubstituted forSmithat 88'minutes
- 19Newton
Substitutes
- 1Fryer
- 2Smith
- 5Franks
- 11Goddard
- 15Samuel
- 17Gorman
- 24Godden
Barnet
- 21Ross
- 7Watson
- 5Almeida Santos
- 6NelsonSubstituted forTaylorat 63'minutes
- 32PayneSubstituted forTutondaat 68'minutes
- 23NichollsSubstituted forAkinolaat 51'minutes
- 8Weston
- 26Sweeney
- 25Akpa Akpro
- 9Akinde
- 11Coulthirst
Substitutes
- 2Brindley
- 4Clough
- 12Taylor
- 13Tutonda
- 14Akinola
- 19Shomotun
- 31McKenzie-Lyle
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
- Attendance:
- 3,350
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stevenage 4, Barnet 1.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Curtis Weston (Barnet) because of an injury.
Foul by Jonathan Smith (Stevenage).
Curtis Weston (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Jonathan Smith replaces Alex Revell.
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 4, Barnet 1. Alex Revell (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Newton.
Foul by Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet).
Matt Godden (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matt Godden (Stevenage) header from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Dan Sweeney.
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 3, Barnet 1. Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Matt Godden replaces Ben Kennedy.
Attempt missed. Dale Gorman (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Jack Taylor (Barnet) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dale Gorman (Stevenage).
Attempt missed. Joe Martin (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by David Tutonda (Barnet).
Alex Revell (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Dale Gorman replaces Chris Whelpdale.
Ricardo Santos (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Revell (Stevenage).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. David Tutonda replaces Joe Payne.
Attempt missed. Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 3, Barnet 0. Alex Revell (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Kennedy.
Delay in match Tom King (Stevenage) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Jack Taylor replaces Michael Nelson.
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 2, Barnet 0. Danny Newton (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Whelpdale.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Ronnie Henry.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Ben Sheaf.
Foul by Joe Payne (Barnet).
Danny Newton (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Craig Ross.
Ricardo Santos (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Kennedy (Stevenage).
Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Revell (Stevenage).
Foul by Curtis Weston (Barnet).