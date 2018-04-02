Chesterfield P-P Newport County

Easter Monday's League Two match between Chesterfield and Newport County has been postponed following overnight snowfall around the Proact Stadium.

The game was called off following a pitch inspection after heavy snow on Monday morning.

Chesterfield are 23rd in League Two, four points from safety, while Newport are 12th.

"It's disappointing with how late it was left, it's the supporters I feel for," said Newport manager Mike Flynn.

Speaking to BBC Sport Wales, Flynn added: "If there was any doubt they should have called it off earlier.

"We got 20 minutes from the ground, there was still snow on the pitch, it was one degree, lashing down with rain - was it really going to get any better or clear?

"Supporters are the ones who get hit in the pocket. I'm sure the club gets reimbursed for pre-match and travel costs but the supporters don't and it's frustrating.

"Football is nothing without fans and we need to take them into consideration because not all of them can afford to lose that money."