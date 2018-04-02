Chesterfield P-P Newport County

Easter Monday's League Two match between Chesterfield and Newport County has been postponed following overnight snowfall around the Proact Stadium.

The game was called off following a pitch inspection after heavy snow on Monday morning.

Chesterfield are 23rd in League Two, four points from safety, while Newport are 12th.

"It's disappointing with how late it was left, it's the supporters I feel for," said Newport manager Mike Flynn.

Speaking to BBC Sport Wales, Flynn added: "If there was any doubt they should have called it off earlier.

"We got 20 minutes from the ground, there was still snow on the pitch, it was one degree, lashing down with rain - was it really going to get any better or clear?

"Supporters are the ones who get hit in the pocket. I'm sure the club gets reimbursed for pre-match and travel costs but the supporters don't and it's frustrating.

"Football is nothing without fans and we need to take them into consideration because not all of them can afford to lose that money."

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington39255966402680
2Luton412211884434177
3Wycombe412111975552074
4Exeter40216135445969
5Notts County4118131061431867
6Lincoln City401813957421567
7Coventry401981350381265
8Mansfield401615957431463
9Swindon40195166160162
10Colchester411613125145661
11Carlisle411612135750760
12Newport391315114950-154
13Crawley41159175158-754
14Cambridge401412144252-1054
15Cheltenham411212175960-148
16Stevenage401212165457-348
17Yeovil38129175359-645
18Crewe41135235267-1544
19Port Vale411013184557-1243
20Morecambe39915153848-1042
21Forest Green40117224869-2140
22Grimsby41911213363-3038
23Chesterfield3897224168-2734
24Barnet4189243763-2633
View full League Two table

