League Two
Crawley1Swindon1

Crawley Town 1-1 Swindon Town

A late header from substitute Marc Richards rescued a point for play-off chasing Swindon at Crawley.

The much-travelled Richards cancelled out a tremendous first-half goal from Jimmy Smith before a crowd of 5,008, Crawley's biggest of the campaign.

Crawley, whose play-off challenge has faded badly in recent weeks, came under early pressure and Matt Taylor had a shot cleared off the line by Josh Yorwerth in only the second minute.

Midfielder Mark Randall fired wide for Crawley before Swindon were forced into a change when top-scorer Luke Norris was carried off on a stretcher with a dislocated shoulder and replaced by Paul Mullin.

The hosts took the lead in spectacular fashion after 25 minutes when skipper Smith volleyed an angled shot into the top corner following a throw-in by Lewis Young.

Crawley almost doubled their advantage shortly before the interval when a goal-bound shot from Karlan Ahearne-Grant was parried by goalkeeper Stuart Moore.

Swindon had a let-off shortly after the break when Randall fired against the post from inside the area after Rollin Menayese had given the ball away.

More slackness at the back by the Robins led to Ahearne-Grant later having a goal-bound shot blocked.

Crawley keeper Glenn Morris parried a shot from Ollie Banks before substitute Richards levelled with a close-range header from a cross by Kyle Knoyle five minutes from time.

Report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 1Morris
  • 2Young
  • 6Connolly
  • 15Yorwerth
  • 20Tajbakhsh
  • 25RandallSubstituted forRobertsat 77'minutes
  • 21BulmanSubstituted forPayneat 63'minutes
  • 8SmithBooked at 83mins
  • 7Boldewijn
  • 28Camara
  • 9Ahearne-Grant

Substitutes

  • 4Payne
  • 5McNerney
  • 11Roberts
  • 12Mersin
  • 17Djaló
  • 22Lelan
  • 27Sanoh

Swindon

  • 28Moore
  • 24Knoyle
  • 2Purkiss
  • 32Menayese
  • 3Hussey
  • 30AndersonSubstituted forMcDermottat 71'minutes
  • 29Banks
  • 8DunneSubstituted forRichardsat 60'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 31Taylor
  • 9NorrisSubstituted forMullinat 14'minutes
  • 22Woolery

Substitutes

  • 6Lancashire
  • 7Mullin
  • 12Henry
  • 17Richards
  • 18McDermott
  • 19Elsnik
  • 34McGivern
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
5,008

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamSwindon
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Crawley Town 1, Swindon Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Swindon Town 1.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Karlan Ahearne-Grant.

Foul by Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town).

Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Glenn Morris.

Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marc Richards (Swindon Town).

Goal!

Goal! Crawley Town 1, Swindon Town 1. Marc Richards (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Knoyle with a cross.

Foul by Lewis Young (Crawley Town).

Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town).

Paul Mullin (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Purkiss (Swindon Town).

Attempt missed. Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Jordan Roberts replaces Mark Randall.

Lewis Young (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town).

Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Josh Payne.

Attempt saved. Oliver Banks (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Oliver Banks.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Donal McDermott replaces Keshi Anderson.

Mark Randall (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Marc Richards (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marc Richards (Swindon Town).

Foul by Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Crawley Town).

Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Josh Yorwerth.

Attempt blocked. Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town).

Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Josh Payne replaces Dannie Bulman.

Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rollin Menayese (Swindon Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Marc Richards replaces James Dunne.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington39255966402680
2Luton412211884434177
3Wycombe412111975552074
4Exeter40216135445969
5Notts County4118131061431867
6Lincoln City401813957421567
7Coventry401981350381265
8Mansfield401615957431463
9Swindon40195166160162
10Colchester411613125145661
11Carlisle411612135750760
12Newport391315114950-154
13Crawley41159175158-754
14Cambridge401412144252-1054
15Cheltenham411212175960-148
16Stevenage401212165457-348
17Yeovil38129175359-645
18Crewe41135235267-1544
19Port Vale411013184557-1243
20Morecambe39915153848-1042
21Forest Green40117224869-2140
22Grimsby41911213363-3038
23Chesterfield3897224168-2734
24Barnet4189243763-2633
View full League Two table

