Crawley Town 1-1 Swindon Town

A late header from substitute Marc Richards rescued a point for play-off chasing Swindon at Crawley.

The much-travelled Richards cancelled out a tremendous first-half goal from Jimmy Smith before a crowd of 5,008, Crawley's biggest of the campaign.

Crawley, whose play-off challenge has faded badly in recent weeks, came under early pressure and Matt Taylor had a shot cleared off the line by Josh Yorwerth in only the second minute.

Midfielder Mark Randall fired wide for Crawley before Swindon were forced into a change when top-scorer Luke Norris was carried off on a stretcher with a dislocated shoulder and replaced by Paul Mullin.

The hosts took the lead in spectacular fashion after 25 minutes when skipper Smith volleyed an angled shot into the top corner following a throw-in by Lewis Young.

Crawley almost doubled their advantage shortly before the interval when a goal-bound shot from Karlan Ahearne-Grant was parried by goalkeeper Stuart Moore.

Swindon had a let-off shortly after the break when Randall fired against the post from inside the area after Rollin Menayese had given the ball away.

More slackness at the back by the Robins led to Ahearne-Grant later having a goal-bound shot blocked.

Crawley keeper Glenn Morris parried a shot from Ollie Banks before substitute Richards levelled with a close-range header from a cross by Kyle Knoyle five minutes from time.

